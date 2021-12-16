COVID-19: 99 new cases, 1 new death reported in Waterloo region on Wednesday

Waterloo Public Health on Monday reported 99 new positive coronavirus tests, raising the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 21,634.

This is the highest overnight total the agency has reported since April, when the region was slowly emerging from the fourth wave of the pandemic.

It also increases the average seven-day number of new cases in the area to 58.4, a number that was 37.4 just seven days ago.

















1:58

Ontario will update the timeline for the suitability of the COVID booster vaccine





Ontario will update the timeline for the suitability of the COVID booster vaccine



For the second day in a row, the agency also reported a new death related to COVID-19.

The story goes down the ad

Today we are reporting a death in our community related to COVID-19, said Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, health physician.

The individual was a female in her 70s. I want to express my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of this individual.

That brings the death toll in the area to 311, including the four casualties reported this month.

Another 46 people were cleared of the virus, bringing the number of solved cases in the area to 20,834.

The region now has 483 active cases of COVID-19, the highest total reported since June.

This number includes 12 people in hospitals in the area as a result of COVID-19, four of whom need intensive care.

The area now has 17 active COVID-19 outbreaks after new ones were announced at Saint Augustine Catholic School in Cambridge and St. Louis High School. Mary’s in the Kitchener.

Trends Alberta makes ‘very modest’ changes to the COVID-19 collection rules before the holidays

Canada advises against non-essential travel abroad as Omicron spreads around the world

The two blasts involving Cambridge hockey clubs have both increased with one involving the Cambridge Roadrunners moving from 20 to 22 cases and the other involving the Hespeler Shamrocks has increased from 13 to 15 cases.

Waterloo Public Health reported that there have now been 966,640 vaccinations in the area, which is 3,792 more than announced on Tuesday.

The story goes down the ad

This number seems to have increased mainly by those receiving a third dose of the vaccine as 44,017 residents have done so now, which is 3,365 more than the day before.

Read more: Ontario reports more than 1,800 new cases of COVID as daily counts continue to rise

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 1,808 new COVID cases Wednesday, the highest overnight total since May, as counts continue to rise. The total number of provincial cases is now 636,920.

By comparison, last Wednesday saw 1,009 new cases and the previous Wednesday 780. Over the past three days, 1,429 new cases were reported on Tuesday, 1,536 on Monday and 1,476 on Sunday. The number of Wednesdays is the largest increase since May 21, when 1,890 new cases were registered.

However, with the increase in infections, patients with COVID-19 in intensive care units have remained relatively stable and are declining from the day before.

Out of 1808 new registered cases, the data showed that 625 were unvaccinated persons, 39 persons were partially vaccinated, 1046 persons were fully vaccinated and for 98 persons the vaccination status was not known.

The story goes down the ad

According to Wednesdaysreport, 343 cases were registered in Toronto, 149 in the York Region, 134 in the Kingston area, 132 in the Peel region, 117 in Ottawa, 114 in Simcoe Muskoka and 112 in the Halton region. All other local public health units reported less than 100 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 10,093 after nine more deaths were reported.

with dossier by Gabby Rodrigues of Global News

View link »

<br />

