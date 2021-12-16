Cardinals are given international home marketing in Mexico





The NFL is becoming global. On Wednesday, the National Football League announced that the Arizona Cardinals have been granted access to an International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) in Mexico. The announcement was made after ratification by the international committee of the league. IHMA will give clubs access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization as part of an important, long-term and strategic effort to enable clubs to build their global brands by boosting NFL fan growth internationally , according to the official press release. “We are thrilled by today’s news, which is the continuation of a long commitment to our fan base in Mexico,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. “The Cardinals were proud to host the first game of the NFL regular season outside the United States when we played at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City in 2005. Our 20-channel radio network offers Cardinals games throughout Mexico, marking its 13th season. that broadcasts our games in Spanish are available on site. And years of youth football camps and other grassroots community initiatives have impacted the growing number of Cardinals fans in Mexico. “We know this will only increase with the NFL’s decision to choose our franchise for this historic initiative.” The Cardinals are one of nine teams awarded an IHMA in Mexico: During the 2005 season, striker Rolando Cantu became the first non-striking Mexican-born striker to play in an NFL game. Cantu now serves as the Cardinals manager of international business ventures, in addition to his role as analyst for the team’s radio broadcasts in Spanish. As part of the international HMA program, clubs will have access to international markets for at least a five-year term, during which time a team will have the right to pursue activities in that international market that are in line with what they can do in their place. HMA. This includes personal and digital marketing, corporate partnerships, fan events and activations, merchandise sales and co-marketing relationships with other sports and entertainment properties in the market. Clubs can start activating in their award-winning markets on January 1, 2022. Following the launch of this initiative, clubs can submit future proposals for International Committee review each spring.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/nfl/cardinals/news/cardinals-granted-international-home-marketing-mexico The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos