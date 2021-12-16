Additional Precautionary Layers – Windsor Essex Catholic School Board





We are pleased to report that after extensive consultation with both our contemporary school boards and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, we we plan to return to a normal schedule with four periods for our second semester, which starts on February 3, 2022. This should be welcome news for our Catholic high school communities.

It is important to note that with this change in schedule, we will be adding some extra layers of precautions to help protect our students and staff as they continue to learn in school.

Since September 2021, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 within schools, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has directed all high-risk exposed contacts within the school environment to be isolated for 10 days from the date of exposure. , regardless of immunization status.

Starting in the second semester, WECHU will change its case and contact the management of fully vaccinated asymptomatic high school students. This new procedure will change how groups will return to school after being fired after confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case within a class.

Please note that these plans may vary depending on the spread of the Omicron variant and any new provincial guidance that may result.

Here’s what the new WECHU second semester guidelines will mean: All high school students exposed to COVID-19 within a classroom and / or school environment will be excluded from attending school.

Students who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be instructed by the health unit to take a PCR test for COVID-19 immediately.

Students who are fully vaccinated, asymptomatic and receive a negative test result on their PCR test will be eligible to return to school to learn according to their school procedure to be announced in January.

Students who are unvaccinated or symptomatic are required / instructed to be isolated at home for a full 10 days from the date of exposure and to follow the instructions given by WECHU.

Details on how students can do the full vaccination verification and testify for a negative PCR test are still being finalized and will be communicated by your school administration in the new year.

So we are strongly encouraging students who have not been fully vaccinated with both doses to take advantage of this seven-week period (December 16-February 3) to ensure that they will be able to return to private tutoring more quickly if they are part of a group that is laid off during the second semester.

In closing, we believe these changes are the best way forward to ensure that our students and staff can return to a normal secondary schedule starting February 3, 2022.

