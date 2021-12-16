International
Omicron spread leads to UK record 78,610 COVID-19 cases in a single day
The UK has set a new daily record of COVID-19 cases as the highly transmissible variant Omicron continues to spread across the country.
Main points:
- The United Kingdom registered 78,610 new cases of COVID-19
- The figure is 10,000 cases more than the previous level, in January this year
- Government is relying on its boost program to prevent blockages, with 650,000 hits delivered on Tuesday
A total of 78,610 new cases were recorded on Wednesday, with nearly 20,000 on Tuesday, and about 10,000 more than the previous highest daily total, which came in January during the second wave of the pandemic.
The UK Health Insurance Agency (UKHSA) warned it was expecting an “agreed” amount of new cases over the coming days.
Hospital admissions rose 10.4 percent, but deaths fell 5 percent last week, with 165 more registered Wednesday.
Before the figures were released, Dr Jenny Harries, the HSA chief executive, told a parliamentary committee that the Omicron variant represented “perhaps the most significant threat” since the pandemic began early last year.
While early indications are that the severity of Omicron may be less severe, the large number of cases could still overwhelm the country’s health system, which Dr Harries warned would potentially be in “serious danger”.
Chris Whitty, England medical chief, said he expected even higher figures in the coming weeks.
“I’m afraid we have to be realistic that records will be broken a lot in the coming weeks as rates continue to rise,” Professor Whitty told a news conference on Downing Street.
The Omicron variant has been split in Britain since the first case was identified in late November and is well on its way to being the dominant variant in the country by the end of this week.
“This is a really serious threat at the moment,” said Professor Whitty.
“How big is a threat? There are some things we do not know, but all the things we know are bad.
“The main thing is the speed at which it is moving. It is moving at an absolutely phenomenal pace.”
At least one person has died from the Omicron variant, in the UK, while there are currently at least 10 people in hospital with it.
Johnson supports fast-paced promotion
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to tackle the variant with a jab boost program has prompted the government to pledge to offer all eligible adults a third dose by the end of the month.
A total of 656,711 boosts were delivered in one day on Tuesday, a new record, but that figure will have to rise to around 1 million hits a day to reach its ambitious target.
More than 46 million people have received the second dose of the vaccine, or 81.5 percent of the population, while more than 24 million have received a booster dose or the third.
England has also introduced COVID permits for nightclubs and high-capacity facilities, as well as the reintroduction of masks and work from home in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.
The Independent Sage, a group of government-unrelated experts and scientists, has called on the government to go further and introduce a 10-day block of “switches” before Christmas to help try and curb the rapid spread of infections.
Among the measures they have demanded include the closure of hospitality and indoor entertainment during the blockade, and the restriction of indoor gatherings, which the Prime Minister has currently ruled out.
“The situation is so urgent that we need to take urgent action now and this means that it is necessary to reduce contacts.
“Advice is no longer enough as it does not convey the urgency of the situation.”
The form is being uploaded …
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-12-16/omicron-spread-leads-to-uk-record-78000-covid-cases/100704222
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]