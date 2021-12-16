Omicron spread leads to UK record 78,610 COVID-19 cases in a single day

The UK has set a new daily record of COVID-19 cases as the highly transmissible variant Omicron continues to spread across the country.

A total of 78,610 new cases were recorded on Wednesday, with nearly 20,000 on Tuesday, and about 10,000 more than the previous highest daily total, which came in January during the second wave of the pandemic.

The UK Health Insurance Agency (UKHSA) warned it was expecting an “agreed” amount of new cases over the coming days.

Hospital admissions rose 10.4 percent, but deaths fell 5 percent last week, with 165 more registered Wednesday.

Before the figures were released, Dr Jenny Harries, the HSA chief executive, told a parliamentary committee that the Omicron variant represented “perhaps the most significant threat” since the pandemic began early last year.

“The numbers we see in the data over the next few days will be quite shocking compared to the rate of increase we have seen in cases for previous variants,” she said.

While early indications are that the severity of Omicron may be less severe, the large number of cases could still overwhelm the country’s health system, which Dr Harries warned would potentially be in “serious danger”.

Chris Whitty, England medical chief, said he expected even higher figures in the coming weeks.

“I’m afraid we have to be realistic that records will be broken a lot in the coming weeks as rates continue to rise,” Professor Whitty told a news conference on Downing Street.

The Omicron variant has been split in Britain since the first case was identified in late November and is well on its way to being the dominant variant in the country by the end of this week.

“This is a really serious threat at the moment,” said Professor Whitty.

“How big is a threat? There are some things we do not know, but all the things we know are bad.

“The main thing is the speed at which it is moving. It is moving at an absolutely phenomenal pace.”

At least one person has died from the Omicron variant, in the UK, while there are currently at least 10 people in hospital with it.

Johnson supports fast-paced promotion

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to tackle the variant with a jab boost program has prompted the government to pledge to offer all eligible adults a third dose by the end of the month.

A total of 656,711 boosts were delivered in one day on Tuesday, a new record, but that figure will have to rise to around 1 million hits a day to reach its ambitious target.

More than 46 million people have received the second dose of the vaccine, or 81.5 percent of the population, while more than 24 million have received a booster dose or the third.

England has also introduced COVID permits for nightclubs and high-capacity facilities, as well as the reintroduction of masks and work from home in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

The Independent Sage, a group of government-unrelated experts and scientists, has called on the government to go further and introduce a 10-day block of “switches” before Christmas to help try and curb the rapid spread of infections.

Among the measures they have demanded include the closure of hospitality and indoor entertainment during the blockade, and the restriction of indoor gatherings, which the Prime Minister has currently ruled out.

“The opportunity for early action has been lost and the time for further delays is over,” the group said in a statement.

“The situation is so urgent that we need to take urgent action now and this means that it is necessary to reduce contacts.

“Advice is no longer enough as it does not convey the urgency of the situation.”

