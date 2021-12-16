COVID-19: BC reports 584 new cases and 7 deaths, says new restrictions possible

The BC health minister confirmed that the province was looking at new restrictions on COVID-19 and a change in its rapid testing program, as the province saw an increase in new cases for a second day and reported seven new deaths, Wednesday.

Officials reported 584 new cases, the most since Nov. 4, bringing the permanent seven-day average for BC to 430 and leaving the province with 3,458 active cases.

The highest case numbers come after BC had managed to hold new cases in the 300-450 interval for most of the three weeks.

Of the new cases, 173 were in the Fraser Health region, 180 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 92 were in the Internal Health region, 31 were in the Northern Health region and 109 were in the Island Health region.

There were 193 active cases in the hospital, including 77 patients with COVID in critical or intensive care.

Read more: Worst case scenario: 2,000 COVID cases per day as Omicron spreads in the community, BC officials say

More than 4.3 million British Colombians – 86.7 percent of those who qualify and 83.9 percent of the entire BC population – have had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

Of these, more than 4.1 million people – 82.4 percent of those who qualify and 79.8 percent of the BC population – have taken two doses.

Another 633,091 adults received a third booster dose. More than 77,000 children aged five to 11 have received a first dose of the vaccine.

Amid the spread of the Omicron variant, Health Minister Adrian Dix confirmed that provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and her regional counterparts were exploring the potential for new restrictions.

“I would expect Dr. Henry to review and actively review any changes to public health orders that would be required in the coming days to address the growing number of cases,” Dix said.

Health officials were also weighing the potential limits of new capacity at major events like the Canucks Games and possible changes to where the province’s vaccine passport applies, he said.

Amid steady public pressure for the availability of rapid tests to take home, Dix said more access to rapid testing is coming significantly, with a plan to be unveiled on Tuesday.

However, there was no hint that the province would follow Ontario’s lead and open the reservation for booster vaccines to the general public early on.

Dix defended the BC program, which will open boost availability to members of the public six to eight months after the second dose. Residents of long-term care and assisted living, health care workers, clinically extremely vulnerable, and the elderly have been able to reserve booster vaccines so far.

Read more: Ontarians over the age of 18 can receive COVID vaccine boosters on Monday

Earlier Wednesday, Prime Minister John Horgan called on British Colombians to adhere to new federal guidelines against international travel, amid global growth of the new Omicron variant.

“While this advice obviously undermines many vacation plans, a situation that changes quickly and unpredictably requires us to act with caution and prudence,” Horgan said in a statement.

“Avoid non-essential travel and follow public health guidelines. Schedule vaccinations and boosting vaccines. ”

Reinforcing photos are currently available for BC seniors, but not available to most British Columbians.

Since the onset of the pandemic, BC has reported a total of 224,245 cases of COVID-19, while 2,393 people have died.

















