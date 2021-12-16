International
Parents, players appeal New Brunswick government decision to ban sport – New Brunswick
When New Brunswick tightened restrictions this week in response to the unveiling of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the province restricted sports.
Upcoming sports competitions, games and tournaments are all conserved by Public Health.
Those aged 12 and over are able to practice a team at the same time, with social distance in effect, but those under 12 cannot do so.
This sheds some light on the winter routine at Yves Arsenaults’s home in Shippagan.
The whole family dynamic just got a lot of noise on Monday, he says.
Read more:
NB COVID-19 launches holiday testing for kids, announces winter school plans
Arsenault has three sons: 11, 14 and 16 years old. Everyone was looking forward to the upcoming hockey season.
This weekend was supposed to have six hockey games, now we have none. So what are we going to do? he says.
New Brunswick faces uncertainty between the Omicron variant
The difference in rules between those over and under 12 has left out Arsenaults’s youngest sense.
The reason seems to be a change in vaccination rates. As of Tuesday, the province boasts 80.4 percent of those 12 to 19 considered fully vaccinated, while only 0.4 percent of those five to 11 are.
Vaccination for this last age group was approved only at the end of November.
The youngest Arsenal was one of the first in line.
Trends
Canada advises against non-essential travel abroad as Omicron spreads around the world
Omicron is raging in the UK What can Canada learn?
Once the five- to 11-year-olds were able to get a vaccine, we went and he got the vaccine, says Arsenault.
We told him, ‘This is to make sure you can continue to do what you love to do and you will be protected.’ But now he can not.
Hoping the other parents were just as frustrated, Arsenault started one petition at Change.org entitled Non l’arrt des sports au Nouveau-Brunswick, or No sports ban in New Brunswick.
As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 11,000 people have signed the petition.
And Tuesday saw dozens of youth protests affected by leaving in Woodstock, Hartland and other New Brunswick communities.
Within the legislature, opposition voices also demanded the measure.
Why didn’t the government consider treating them the same way for sporting events, organized sporting events, as semi-professional sporting events in New Brunswick? Interim Liberal leader Roger Melanson posed in front of reporters Wednesday afternoon, noting the continuing competition within the Quebec Junior Hockey Grand League and the Maritime Hockey League.
There are two different types of rules and parents just want to know why.
The Minister of Health noted the Omicron variant.
We really need to take every precaution we can to limit the spread of Omicron and COVID-19, says Dorothy Shephard.
Arsenault says he hopes to send the petition to Shephard and the prime minister.
He hopes they can find a way to get the kids back on the ice or on the field before they decide to stay on the bench forever.
I’m afraid some kids will say, You know what? I finished sports. “It is always on and off, on and off,” he said.
“I just hope it will not be the effect of this decision.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8453492/parents-players-petition-new-brunswick-government-stop-sport-covid/
