Bali hosts only 45 international tourists in 2021 despite reopening – Boston News, Weather, Sports

(CNN) Destinations around the world have faced significant tourism cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic. But few people have received a heavier blow than Bali, the Indonesian island long loved by global travelers.

Due to strict border control measures and a closed airport, Bali went from hosting millions of international visitors to waiting only 45 in 2021.

Compare that to about 6.2 million international arrivals in 2019 and 1.05 million in 2020.

This is the lowest number of foreign tourist visits we have ever recorded, Nyoman Gede Gunadika, head of the tourism sector for Bali province, told CNN.

The two-digit number is calculated for the period between January and October 2021 and was confirmed by the Central Bureau of Statistics of Bali.

While the Ngurah Rai Islands International Airport (DPS) in Denpasar has been closed to international flights almost all year round, those tourists almost all have come via private yachts. Although the airportofficially reopened for international flights on October 14th, so far there have been only domestic flights in and out of the airport, mostly from Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta.

To come to Bali, foreign tourists have to face strict entry requirements related to Covid. They need to get a business visa at a cost of $ 300 (there are currently no tourist visas), undergo multiple PCR tests, and purchase special health insurance. In addition, airfare costs are higher than usual due to the lack of direct flights.

A hopeful visitor is Justyna Wrucha, a UK citizen who is planning a trip to Bali with her husband. This will be their first visit to the island, which she says has long been on their list.

“We think the government in Indonesia and Bali is extremely strict in imposing a 10-day quarantine on fully vaccinated people,” Wrucha told CNN.

Balis Covid’s policies regarding foreign visitors are determined by the central government in Jakarta, not by the local authorities on the island. Initially, quarantines were shorter, but recently increased due to fears of the new Omicron variant.

Wrucha and her husband will arrive in Jakarta on December 26, be quarantined there for 10 days and then fly to Bali excluding any last minute changes or problems. She says they have relied on social media, mostly Instagram, to stay up to date and not on official government channels.

Before Covid, people from Europe and the UK loved Bali, she adds.

Ray Suryawijaya, head of the Indonesian Association of Hotels and Restaurants of Balis Badung District, agrees with Wrucha.

With all those obstacles, it is difficult for us to expect foreign tourists to come to Bali, he said.

However, there is little hope with the gradual return of domestic tourism. Ray reports that the occupancy rate of hotels in Bali is now around 35%.

Over the weekend, about 13,000 local tourists are visiting Bali, he adds.

While that small influx of visitors is an encouraging note to end the year, especially for many Balinese residents who depend on tourism to support their families, it will not be enough to save the 2021 season.

