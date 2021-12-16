Coronavirus: What’s happening in Canada and around the world on Wednesday

The last:

Concerns about Omicron, a rapidly spreading coronavirus variant, surfaced in central Wednesday after the federal government moved to restrict travel abroad, and some provinces saw the highest number of cases per month.

The federal government said it would officially change its travel instructions on Wednesday advise Canadians to avoid non-essential travel abroad.

“For those who were planning to travel, I tell them very clearly that now is not the time to travel. The rapid spread of the Omicron variant on a global scale makes us fear the worst,” said Health Minister Jean-Yves. Duclos at a press conference. .

He admitted it was a “drastic” move to get him so close to the holidays.

Canada’s two most populous provinces saw more new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday than they had in a month.

Quebec registered 2386 new cases the highest figure since January, when the province was in the midst of a brutal second wave.

In Ontario, officials reported 1808 new cases , an unprecedented level since May. About 80 percent of the new cases on Dec. 13 were triggered by Omicron, a new report from Ontario Public Health revealed, and the chief medical officer said all new cases in Ontario will be handled as Omicron moves forward.

Prime Minister Doug Ford announced Wednesday afternoon that all 18 years and older are eligible to book the third dose of the vaccine starting Monday.

“The larger the accumulation, the higher the risk”

Meanwhile, medical experts told CBC News that Canadians should be “ready to reverse” their vacation plans in the face of Omicron.

David Naylor, co-chair of the COVID-19 Immunity Task Force, recommended limiting holiday gatherings for family and trusted friends who have received two or three doses of the vaccine.

“I would not set a specific limit on numbers in those circumstances,” he said, “but the larger the collection, the higher the risk that Omicron or Delta will overthrow the party.”

Some provincial authorities are saying the same thing, while others are lifting some sort of restrictions.

The Manitoba Provincial Chief of Public Health asked Manitobans that rethink any plans to attend large gatherings , as he announced that the province was on track to see 1,000 new cases a day through January.

“You have to be very, very careful about your plans to gather,” said Dr. Brent Roussin.

Meanwhile, the prime minister of Alberta changed the rules in his province to allow unvaccinated people to attend private internal gatherings and to allow people from more than two families to gather as long as no more than 10 are present. persona.

“… The reality is that families will be reuniting for Christmas,” said Prime Minister Jason Kenney. “We want people to be aware and follow these rules. We think this is a more realistic approach.”

Some doctors called it a dangerous move that could allow Omicron to spread faster.

What is happening all over Canada

What is happening around the world

As of late Wednesday afternoon, more than 272 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker. The reported number of global deaths was more than 5.3 million.

INAfrica, South Africa reported the record number of daily infections with COVID-19 on Wednesday in the fourth wave of infection believed to be caused by Omicron. The National Institute on Communicable Diseases reported 26,976 new infections, surpassing an earlier peak in early July during a third wave driven by the Delta variant.

IN Europe, The UK also recorded a new daily record of 78,610 new infections on Wednesday. The chief medical officer of England warned that the situation is likely to worsen as the Omicron variant triggers a new wave of illness during the Christmas holidays.

Britain is also accelerating its national vaccination program, with the aim of providing a boosting dose to every adult by the end of December. The government said within days it would open new mass vaccination centers at sports stadiums across the country, including a 90,000-seat football stadium in London.

Greece, Italy and a handful of other European Union countries began vaccinating children aged 5-11 against COVID-19 on Wednesday, as EU governments prepared for the Omicron variant to spread rapidly during travel and rallies. big of the holiday season.

INAsia-Pacificregion, the Philippines and Cambodia discovered their first Omicroncases.

of Americas may be left behind as new treatments for COVID-19 are approved by health regulators, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday, noting that countries and companies need to work to ensure access.

“As new treatments gain final approval, countries and companies need to work together to ensure that everyone who can benefit from these tools has timely access to them, at a price our countries can afford.” PAHO director Carissa Etienne told reporters during the group’s weekly. press conference. “Without additional support, they will be left behind.”

While vaccinations were not as rapid or evenly distributed as expected and millions of people have not yet received a single dose, 56 percent of people in Latin America and the Caribbean are fully vaccinated, Etienne said.

Faced with growing infections and a new variant of COVID-19, colleges across the United States have once again been hampered by the search for a movement toward normalcy and have begun to seek reinforcements, extend masks, restrict social gatherings and, in some cases, return to the internet. class. Cornell University closed all campus activities on Tuesday and moved the final exams online as more than 700 students tested positive over three days.

INMiddle East, The UAE on Wednesday reported 148 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.

