South Africa’s Supreme Court orders former President Jacob Zuma to return to prison





A South African court has ordered former President Jacob Zuma to return to prison after withdrawing his bail granted earlier this year. Main points: JacobZuma began his parole in September, but the court ruled his release illegal

JacobZuma began his parole in September, but the court ruled his release illegal His time spent abroad will not count as part of his 15-month sentence

His time spent abroad will not count as part of his 15-month sentence The former president is serving a sentence for contempt of court and is also facing corruption charges Zuma was released from prison in September after serving about two months of his 15-month sentence for challenging a Constitutional Court order he must testify before a state commission investigating allegations of corruption when he was president from 2009 to 2018. . On Wednesday, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled that the parole granted to the 79-year-old was illegal, as it was against the recommendation of the parole board. The court ruled that Zuma should be returned to prison. According to the decision, time spent outside prison should not be counted as part of the sentence imposed by the court. The decision is a legal blow to Mr. Zuma, who is also facing corruption charges for allegedly taking bribes during the country’s controversial arms purchase in 1999 from French arms maker Thales. Legal proceedings against him for alleged corruption during his nine-year presidency are widely seen as a test of South Africa’s post-apartheid ability to enforce the rule of law, especially against powerful and well-connected people. The sentence sparked a week of deadly violence The imprisonment of Mr. Zuma in July sparked protests by supporters demanding his immediate pardon. The protests escalated into looting and an outburst of anger over the continuing hardships and inequalities in South Africa. ( Reuters: Rogan Ward ) Protests in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces quickly escalated into chaotic violence in which trucks were set on fire, shops and warehouses were looted and burned. More than 300 people have died in the worst violence in the country since the end of apartheid in 1994. Official statistics now estimate that violence contributed to an economic decline of 1.5 percent. The correctional services department would only comment after studying the trial, department spokesman Singabakho Nxuma told the Associated Press. Zuma’s legal team is expected to appeal the decision. Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesman Mzwanele Manyi could not be contacted to comment on whether Zuma would appeal the decision or surrender to resume serving his sentence. Tela / ABC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-12-16/jacob-zuma-back-to-prison-south-africa-former-president/100704370

