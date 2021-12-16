NB records the highest number of active cases ever at 1,141

New Brunswicks Health Minister Dorothy Shephard says 11 more cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant have been confirmed in the province, bringing the total number of variant cases to 14.

With 160 new cases and 70 cures reported on Wednesday, the province has now reached the highest number of active cases ever, at 1,141.

From Wednesday’s new cases:

15 are in the Moncton region (Area 1),

59 are in the Saint John region (Zone 2),

46 are in the Fredericton region (Area 3),

four are in the Edmundston region (Area 4),

four are in the Campbellton region (Area 5),

three are in the Bathurst region (Area 6) and;

29 are in the Miramichi region (Area 7).

“Children and adolescents are now the largest group among new day infections and it has been a challenge to slow the spread of infection in this age group,” Shephard said. Please follow the simple steps required to help us do this. Follow all public health measures, including hand washing and wearing a mask, and get vaccinated as soon as you are eligible.

New Brunswick currently has 42 people in the hospital, 14 of whom are in intensive care.

Of those in the hospital, 24 are over the age of 60 and six people are in a ventilator. There are no under 19s hospitalized.

“Six of the 42 people hospitalized were initially admitted for other reasons and contracted COVID-19 due to outbreaks in hospitals in Moncton, Saint John and Miramichi. Most of these people are showing mild to moderate symptoms, wrote public health in a press release. Wednesday.

RETURN PLAN FOR SCHOOL

Shephard said there will be a holiday test, where all children will be provided with quick home testing kits during the holidays.

She says students in kindergarten through 6th grade will receive two quick test kits at home, containing five tests each.

Students in grades 7 through 12 will be provided with a quick COVID-19 testing kit.

“This will enable children and teens to do quick tests every two to three days during the holiday season,” Shephard explained. “These tests will help us quickly identify new infections and slow the spread.”

New Brunswick Education Minister Dominic Cardy unveiled a plan for the rest of the school year in response to the discovery of the Omicron variant and school explosions. The plan includes a more rigorous rapid testing program.

As we face many unknown factors in light of the Omicron variant, we have reviewed our approach and guidance to schools and childcare institutions to ensure that they are able to deal with this rapidly evolving situation, said Cardy. With public health, we have developed plans aimed at keeping our children and young people healthy, safe and learning within the classroom to the greatest extent possible during the winter months.

The plan, announced by Cardy during a live-press conference for COVID-19 on Wednesday, provides schools and early childhood and early childhood care facilities with directions on operations in line with the province’s three-tier alarm system.

The new plans for early learning and childcare take effect on December 20th, while the new plans for schools take effect on January 10th.

MEASURES OF SCHOOLS UNDER LEVEL 1

whenever a case is confirmed in a school, rapid testing will be expanded to include all kindergarten students up to 8th grade and unvaccinated high school students;

Class groupings will be used for students in kindergarten through 8th grade;

indoor masks will be required;

masks will be required outside, with the exception of K-8 students who are inside their group;

there will be limited singing and limited use of spiritual instruments; AND

visitors will be limited.

EARLY LEARNING MEASURES, CHILD CARE MEASURES AFTER SCHOOL LEVEL 1

children will be in groups of no more than 20 people;

Children aged two and under will not be required to wear masks;

children ages three to five will be required to wear masks when not in their group;

children five and up and staff will be required to wear masks unless eating or drinking;

visitors will be limited; AND

there will be limited singing and limited use of wind instruments.

The new plan also gives direction to schools and facilities for extracurricular activities, sports, spectators, physical education, excursions and the use of school spaces.

Sports and extracurricular activities will be allowed under Level 1 of the Provincial Winter Plan, however students over 12 years of age must be vaccinated to participate. Masks continue to be sought after in physical education or music classes (unless you play wind instruments, which will require more physical distance).

“Level 1 field trips will be permitted, subject to appropriate class-level restrictions and vaccination requirements,” Cardy said.

At Level 2, Cardy says sports will be limited to skills and training for children 12 and older who are vaccinated. Spectators will be limited to 50 percent capacity, while extracurricular and sports events will be discontinued for those under 12 years of age.

If the province enters level 3, no sports or extracurricular activities will be allowed.

The full plan can be found in the province Web page.

ANNOUNCEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT AT MIRAMICHI REGIONAL HOSPITAL

In a press release Wednesday evening, Horizon Health Network declared a COVID-19 outbreak in two units at Miramichi Regional Hospital after hospitalized patients and staff tested positive for the virus.

According to Horizon, the eruptions are at 4 Alternative Eastern Care Levels and 2 Western Medical Distribution Units.

On Tuesday, one patient and two health care workers in 4 East were found to be positive. Contact tracking was competed and a second hospital case was identified in 2 West.

Horizon has implemented comprehensive Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures.

“All patients have been isolated in their rooms, improved cleaning has been implemented, contact tracking is ongoing and patients are being closely monitored for COVID-19 symptoms,” the statement said.

The notice states that patients and healthcare workers in the affected units are being tested and so far, no other cases have been identified.

Due to the outbreak, there will be no admissions or transfers of patients to and from the two units during this time.

“MRH will continue to provide essential services and safe and quality care to patients. This means that surgeries, obstetric and obstetric services, palliative care, outpatient care and appointments for professional services will continue,” the statement said.

Individuals are required to visit the MRH emergency department only if they have a medical emergency.

The public will be notified of any closure or temporary interruption of service.

The Horizon Designated Support Personnel (DSP) program will be temporarily suspended in these units and existing Horizon Visitor Restrictions remain in effect.

Horizon says interim measures have been put in place to ensure the health and safety of all patients and clients, staff, doctors and the community.

PROVISIONAL MEASURES REMAIN IN PLACE

The interim measures, announced on December 13, remain in force. This includes:

Organized sports and all other activities organized for children under 12 years of age are prohibited.

For those 12 years and older, skills practices and training are allowed that involve only one team at a time, according to an operational plan that includes a reasonable effort to ensure distancing and disinfection.

Students in kindergarten through 6th grade will begin their holiday break on Friday, December 17, at the end of the regular school day. This is one week ahead of schedule.

Except this:

The last day of classes for 7th and 8th graders will be Tuesday, December 21st. Students in grades 9-12 will be laid off at noon on Thursday, December 23rd.

For the week of December 20, cafeterias, assemblies and concerts will be limited to 50 percent capacity. These events should happen practically whenever possible. If attending in person, then families attending concerts should be vaccinated.

We know families want to be able to get together during the holidays, Cardy said. Our goal is to keep our students healthy and safe and to slow the spread of COVID-19 leading up to the holiday season through the interim measures we put in place on Monday, December 13, along with the rapid testing program.

Information on schools and childcare facilities affected by COVID-19 is available on the Healthy and Safe Schools website and at Panel and COVID-19.

VACCINE UPDATE

Health officials say 82.4 percent of qualified New Brunswickers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 88.9 percent have received their first dose and 10.2 percent have received a booster dose.

As of Wednesday, 31 percent of children ages five to 12 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 17,000 appointments are scheduled for that age group.

In response to the arrival of the Omicron variant in New Brunswick and elsewhere across Canada, the provincial government is reminding residents interim measures announced Monday, Dec. 13, to help slow the spread of the broadcast.

Admission clinics have been added to areas of high demand for those who qualify for a booster dose. A complete list of mobile clinics is available online.

A detailed list of those who qualify for a booster dose is also available online.

UNFOUNDED JOURNEY IS NOT RECOMMENDED

According to Shephard, during a phone call Tuesday evening between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canadian health officials and provincial prime ministers, Omicron and travel recommendations were discussed.

She attended the call, as did Prime Minister Blaine Higgs, and said each province felt that communication with citizens about COVID-19 measures was becoming increasingly difficult.

Shephard said New Brunswick also talked about his travel concerns.

We talked about the fact that the number of cases in Maine is growing really fast, we know our neighbors all have concerns, she said. We certainly put forward the suggestion that we would have no problem seeing travel restrictions coming from Maine, at the US border. I do not know if we have an indication that this would happen.

She says New Brunswick did not push for absolute border management at entry points in Quebec or Nova Scotia, but Shephard said they are in favor of restricting non-essential travel.

LEVEL I PHASE OF COVID-19 WINTER PLAN

All of New Brunswick is currently in the Level 1 phase of the Winter Plan to manage COVID-19.

More information on the plan is available online.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

A full list of potential COVID-19 exposure notifications in New Brunswick can be found at the website of the province.

Anyone who has symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been to the site of a potential public exposure, is asked to request an online test or call Tele-Care on 811 to make an appointment.