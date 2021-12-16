Tom Quigley, long-time foreign policy adviser to US bishops, has died

WASHINGTON (CNS) – Thomas J. Quigley, who worked for 45 years in the service of American bishops, primarily in the field of foreign policy, died Dec. 11 at the age of 91.

He died in Arlington, Virginia, at the home of his daughter Monica Quigley Gerlach and her family. Gerlach had been his caretaker since May when he had a severe fall.

A memorial service for Quigley is scheduled for early spring at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington “when family members can all be together,” Gerlach told the Catholic News Service on December 14.

Father J. Bryan Hehir will be the main crematorium. The priest, who is secretary of health and social services for the Archdiocese of Boston, was on the U.S. Bishops’ Conference staff from 1973 to 1992 and worked on foreign and domestic policy issues.

Quigley was hired in 1962 by the Conference of Catholic Bishops in the US, which at the time was still known as the National Catholic Welfare Conference.

When he accepted a purchase in 2007 along with dozens of other employees as part of a restructuring of the conference of bishops, no one at the USCCB held a term longer than his 45 years there.

Considered a key voice for Latin American affairs, Quigley was with St. Oscar Romero the day before the Salvadoran archbishop was martyred on March 24, 1980, while celebrating Mass. He first met the prelate in 1977 and they would not meet again until March 23, 1980.

“Five of us from US churches had gone on a hastily formed ecumenical visit to El Salvador, seeking to express the solidarity of the US religious community with it and the people of its country and to learn what we can do. to have for the present, which changes rapidly. the situation, “Quigley wrote in September 1980.

Quigley recalled the American delegation that attended Mass at Holy Heart Basilica.

As the archbishop, priests, and seminarians elaborated, “the applause was loud, shaking the corrugated (basilica) roof, tearing tears from the most illiterate of our society,” Quigley recalled. “He was simply a pastor receiving the loving embrace of a people who saw themselves, their sufferings and their hopes, embodied in this modest figure.

“I did not think then, but it often happened that day, on the eve of his martyrdom, was a recreation so vivid that I could imagine the palm-lined path to Jerusalem.”

Quigley was the author of the introduction to the English translation of the saint’s diaries written when he was archbishop of San Salvador.

“He served the conference (bishops) for decades and made a real difference. The world and the church are at their best for Tom’s faithful, principled, steadfast, and persistent leadership, ”said John Carr, who served for many years as Quigley’s director as director of what was then known as the Office of Social Development and World Peace near the bishops of the USA. ‘conference.

“He was a historical figure in the conference (of the bishops) and the relationship between the church in the US and the church in Latin America,” Carr said in a Dec. 12 email to the CNS. “He has a strong legacy of working for justice and peace for decades. “Latin America is fairer and more peaceful because of its calm and courageous service.”

Frank Butler, the retired head of FADICA, foundations and donors interested in Catholic activities, told the CNS on December 14 that Quigley was “one of the most informed and influential social justice advocates in the U.S. church in half last century “.

“Tom was unsurpassed in his wisdom and knowledge of Latin America. “He played a major role in linking the church in this country to the struggles of fellow Christians there.” “His kindness, intelligence and deep commitment to his faith constitute the inspiring influence that Tom Quigley had on those with whom he worked.”

Born July 18, 1930, Quigley came from Geneva, New York, and after graduating in 1948 from DeSales High School, he studied to become a Maryknoll priest.

When he came to work for the bishops in Washington, one of his early tasks was to oversee the national office of Papal Volunteers, a Peace Corps-like program inspired by St. John XXIII.

The organization was established in 1961 as a secular Catholic response to the Pope’s missionary call and focused on sending volunteers to Latin America. It was disbanded in 1971, although some dioceses continued to send volunteers until 1975.

Although Quigley may have been best known for his knowledge of Latin American affairs in the decade leading up to his retirement, he changed gears and became a policy adviser on Asian and Caribbean affairs as well.

In 1999, Quigley, visited Vietnam with a delegation of U.S. bishops before making a side trip to East Timor, then a troubled province of Indonesia. He called the trip to East Timor, a few days after Indonesia’s independence vote, a “solidarity visit” to show support for the church there.

Quigley stayed at the residence of Bishop Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo of Dili, the provincial capital, attended the bishop’s outdoor mass the next morning and flew out of East Timor in the afternoon. A day later, pro-Indonesian militias attacked and burned Bishop Belo’s residence.

His appearances at congressional hearings were a key element of Capitol Hill. In 1977, for example, he testified about the human rights situation in El Salvador, “with special reference to the persecution of the church.”

In 2001, he testified before the Congressional Caucus on Human Rights that the church in Vietnam was “restricted” but not persecuted.

It can not be “denied that religious freedom is very limited in today’s Vietnam,” he said, but he also noted that it should be noted that government relations with churches had improved, especially in the case of the Catholic Church.

Quigley’s voice, unearthed from decades of experience, carried gravities that were little compared to those in government or religious circles.

In 1989, while Panama’s Manuel Noriega was seeking autocratic rule in the country, Quigley said American bishops would comply with the Panamanian bishops’ request and not ask the US government to intervene militarily – even though President George HW Bush eventually sent US forces in Panama drive out Noriega.

The unilateral U.S. military intervention in Panama was “excluded” by Panamanian bishops, he noted. Such an action would nullify the “goodwill” that was created between the two nations as a result of the 1977 Panama Canal Treaties, which allowed Panama to gradually take control of the canal.

In 1994, Quigley was one of 3,000 election observers in El Salvador. He reported “the constant problem that people came to me and told me ‘I can not find my name on the voter list'”.

In 1999, he visited El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua with several U.S. bishops to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Mitch.

In 2006, he was at a meeting of the Venezuelan Bishops’ Conference, after which he said the bishops had resigned to stay in power with President Hugo Chavez and were seeking to build bridges with him.

Even in retirement, he brought his decades of experience in relevant foreign policy matters.

During a 2013 panel on Cuba, sponsored by the Brookings Institution, Quigley recalled that shortly after Fidel Castro’s revolutionaries came to power in 1959, religious schools were closed and church property was taken from the state.

Many priests and religious women were expelled and many more left on their own, he said, while those involved in the church – every church – were subjected to discrimination at best and sometimes harassment and detention.

Quigley said the transition from Fidel Castro’s rule to that of his brother, Raul, was a factor in more dramatic changes for the church. “It was Raoul who helped bring the Catholic Church at least partly out of the cold,” he said.

“For decades, Tom Quigley has stood firm and faithful to the church and the people of Latin America. “Tom shared his unparalleled knowledge, built sustainable bridges and worked tirelessly for justice and peace in a region marked by injustice and conflict,” said Carr, now co-director of the Catholic Social Thought and Public Life Initiative at Georgetown University in Washington.

“In calm and humble ways, Tom shared Oscar Romero’s testimony and vision with the church in the United States more than anyone. He helped bishops, policymakers, and the rest of us hear and learn lessons from a church in Latin America that struggled to listen and stay with the poor and oppressed. “Tom’s knowledge, protection and passion for the poor are examples of secular leadership and service to the church at their best,” Carr added.

Quigley has left behind his wife, now 92 (they were separated) and, in addition to daughter Monica, son Tom and daughter Helen Nunley; and seven grandchildren.

Gerlach told CNS that “one of the most beautiful experiences as his daughter was being his caretaker at the end of his life”, which she described as “one of the greatest gifts” her father could give her “to her,” as I really knew her. him – not as a father or grandfather, but as ‘Tom’. “

“He was more unusual than the fathers who grew up, because he took little care of material things, lived simply and never received more than he should. “I like to think that he lived very close to being a true Christian – he walked,” she added.