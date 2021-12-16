Super Typhoon Rai, locally known as Odette, lands in the Philippines





The storm intensified rapidly Thursday morning and improved from a typhoon to a super typhoon. By the time he landed on the island of Siargao off the central east coast, had reached steady winds of 260 kilometers per hour (160 miles per hour) with torrents over 300 kilometers per hour (185 miles per hour) – equivalent to a Category 5 storm in the Atlantic.

Parts of the Philippines have already started receiving heavy rainfall earlier in the week; in the central Oriental province of Misamis, the Agay-ayan River flooded on Tuesday, flooding roads and houses with muddy brown water.

Thousands of villages on the projected storm road are at high risk of flooding and landslides, with the region’s land already saturated and unstable from the heavy rains of the week, according to the country’s Bureau of Mines and Geosciences, which asked local authorities to prepare evacuation plans.

The storm is expected to hit the central and southern regions of the country. Some of the worst conditions are expected in Surigao province, which lies on the northern tip of Mindanao, one of the country’s main islands.

The storm is also expected to hit a number of provinces in the Visayas region of the country, a central group of islands. More than 20 million people live in Visayas, according to official 2020 figures. In Surigao province, more than 2,600 people have been evacuated since Wednesday evening, according to the Philippine State News Agency. Photos from Surigao show a sports complex turned into an evacuation center, with plastic tents set up in a large hall and families sleeping on carpets and tarps on the floor. Meanwhile in East Visayas, more than 45,000 people were evacuated to government shelters in the East Visayas region, according to the National Council for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management on Thursday. “We are already being hit by strong winds and rain,” said Governor Ben Evardone of Samar province, located in East Visayas. In the city of Tacloban, just outside Samaritan, hundreds of residents have also taken refuge in evacuation sites. Many lived through super typhoon Yolanda, which killed more than 6,000 Filipinos in 2013 – and they are not in danger now. “We are concerned that this storm is taking the same path as the typhoon in 2011, and the other in 2013,” said Karen Janes Ungar, the country’s representative for the Catholic Relief Services Philippines. “However, we have learned a lot from both of these previous disasters, and in a lot of disaster preparedness … about this emergency.” The biggest concern, she added, are the smaller towns on the coast, home to fishermen and poorer populations who may not have access to government notices or are unable to evacuate. Airlines have canceled dozens of flights, while transport authorities have banned sea and land travel to the central and southern Philippines, leaving thousands stranded at ports. Humanitarian organizations and aid agencies are also on the ground, working with local authorities to prepare for the storm and assist with evacuations. Philippine Red Cross teams are deployed across the east coast, helping organize first aid teams, food and water, and supplies such as blankets and safety equipment. “The Philippines are tough, but this Super Typhoon is a bitter blow to the millions of people who are still recovering from devastating storms, floods and Covid-19 last year,” Philippine Red Cross leader Richard Gordon said in a statement. press release Thursday. Super Typhoon Rai is the 15th storm to hit the country this year – complicating battles of people still recovering. Millions are still rebuilding homes and livelihoods, especially after several devastating storms late last year, according to the Red Cross.

Reuters contributed to the report.

