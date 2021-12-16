Ontario school boards suggest emptying lockers before the break

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the province, a number of Ontario school boards are urging students to take home their personal belongings in the event of a possible switch to distance learning after the winter break.

of Toronto School Board said in a memo that it is recommending the move “out of a plethora of care” and that it has not received any indication from the provincial Department of Education or Toronto Public Health that schools will be closed.

Students will also be sent home with a quick antigen test bag, with five tests, during the break between December 20th and January 3rd.

Officials on the boards of public and Catholic schools in the Waterloo region say they are preparing for one possible transition to distance learning next year.

The Waterloo County School Board and the Waterloo County Catholic School Board have told students to take home any essentials before the winter break, which is scheduled to run from Dec. 17 through Jan. 2.

The York County School Board said in a message about winter vacations for families that it is working on a plan to reopen schools in January, but is prepared to move to virtual learning if the province makes the announcement, reports The Canadian Press.

And in London, Ont., Thames Valley District School Board sent a letter to families advising children to empty their lockers and take things home before Friday in case schools switch to distance learning in January.

ATLANTIC CANADA

Meanwhile, the four Atlantic provinces have identified cases of the Omicron variant, with some having arranged their winter break and considering possible changes to their return to school plans.

In Nova Scotia, the provincial education department announced Wednesday that public school students would start their holiday break early, with hours ending on Friday.

Officials previously announced that the holiday break will be extended by two days until January 6th.

The department says a small number of schools have had to switch to home teaching, with others being able to do so, too, before Friday.

Many schools have reported Exposures to COVID-19 in recent weeks, but to date, seven have imposed enhanced public health measures, two of which have been lifted since Wednesday. However, enhanced public health measures went into effect on Tuesday, including no assembly or holiday concerts and restricting school sports to team skills training only.

The province has linked hundreds of recent COVID-19 cases to an outbreak in University of St. Francis Xavier in Antigonish, NS, though the provincial government has said the symptoms have been relatively easy, which mostly includes young people who are fully vaccinated. A number i tightened public health restrictions will take effect in the province on Friday, including the new internal and external collection boundaries.

Cases in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island have been linked to the blast at St. Louis University. Francis Xavier, according to The Canadian Press.

New Brunswick Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said Wednesday that children will be given rapid test kits at home as part of a “Blitz testing for the holidays. “

Students in kindergarten through 6th grade will receive two sets, with five tests each, while students in grades 7 through 12 will receive a bag, allowing children and teens to take quick tests every two up to three days during the break, Shephard said.

Meanwhile, Provincial Education Minister Dominic Cardy said a more rigorous rapid testing program would be in place for the rest of the school year.

Public health officials at Prince Edward Island are expected to make a recommendation in early January whether the schools will reopen.

With files from The Canadian Press