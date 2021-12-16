Windsor-Essex students told to empty lockers, desks in case of online school in January

School boards in Windsor-Essex are urging students to take home all materials on their desks and lockers before the winter break, in case classes will move online again in the new year.

The move comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the province. While the goal of provincial and local officials has been to keep schools open for personal learning, Essex Greater County School Board (GECDSB) chairwoman Alicia Higgison said they want to be ready if virtual classrooms return .

“We just want to be able to prepare people for what is to come. We know how it is, we were here last year,” Higgison told CBC News.

“Take your things home and just clean a locker and clear the table outside. Bring it all home and hope you can bring it all with you on January 3rd, and that ‘s what we really hope in this point. “

The Windsor-Essex District Catholic School Board (WECDSB) said it is also sending an automated call to parents and asking them to bring home their children whatever they may need for virtual learning in January.

The last day of class before the holiday break is Friday and students are expected to return on January 3rd.

Higgison said the decision to return to e-learning in 2022 is based on COVID-19 regional data. She said the announcement will either come from the Ministry of Education or the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU).

“It ‘s frustrating. It’ s very difficult to be in the same position again. Although I’m very grateful we had the experience we had last time, so we can prepare for every occasion where it ‘s not as wild as it used to be. “last year and not so much a blow to your soul that is already challenged now,” said Higgison.

Last year at this time, WECHU closed all schools in the region a week before the holidays due to the spread of COVID-19 in the region. Students did not finish returning to class until February.

53 English board schools currently have cases

As of Wednesday, there are 636 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Eleven schools are experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak and dozens more have reported cases with home-sent classes.

According to the GECDSB website, it has 40 schools reporting one or more cases as of December 1st.

Meanwhile, the WECDSB has 13 schools with one or more cases on Tuesday, according to its website.