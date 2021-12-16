International
Windsor-Essex students told to empty lockers, desks in case of online school in January
School boards in Windsor-Essex are urging students to take home all materials on their desks and lockers before the winter break, in case classes will move online again in the new year.
The move comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the province. While the goal of provincial and local officials has been to keep schools open for personal learning, Essex Greater County School Board (GECDSB) chairwoman Alicia Higgison said they want to be ready if virtual classrooms return .
“We just want to be able to prepare people for what is to come. We know how it is, we were here last year,” Higgison told CBC News.
“Take your things home and just clean a locker and clear the table outside. Bring it all home and hope you can bring it all with you on January 3rd, and that ‘s what we really hope in this point. “
The Windsor-Essex District Catholic School Board (WECDSB) said it is also sending an automated call to parents and asking them to bring home their children whatever they may need for virtual learning in January.
SEE: The public board talks about possible virtual moves
The last day of class before the holiday break is Friday and students are expected to return on January 3rd.
Higgison said the decision to return to e-learning in 2022 is based on COVID-19 regional data. She said the announcement will either come from the Ministry of Education or the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU).
“It ‘s frustrating. It’ s very difficult to be in the same position again. Although I’m very grateful we had the experience we had last time, so we can prepare for every occasion where it ‘s not as wild as it used to be. “last year and not so much a blow to your soul that is already challenged now,” said Higgison.
Last year at this time, WECHU closed all schools in the region a week before the holidays due to the spread of COVID-19 in the region. Students did not finish returning to class until February.
53 English board schools currently have cases
As of Wednesday, there are 636 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Eleven schools are experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak and dozens more have reported cases with home-sent classes.
According to the GECDSB website, it has 40 schools reporting one or more cases as of December 1st.
Meanwhile, the WECDSB has 13 schools with one or more cases on Tuesday, according to its website.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/windsor/public-school-board-january-covid-19-1.6287002
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]