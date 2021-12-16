Philippines: Race to keep millions safe from super typhoon





Kuala Lumpur / Manila, 16 December 2021 – One of the strongest storms in the world in 2021 is hitting the Philippines threatening millions of people with devastating winds and rapid floods. The Philippine Red Cross teams across the eastern part of the country are working around the clock to pre-rescue rescue vehicles, first aid kits, evacuation and safety equipment, and relief supplies, including pre-prepared food, and drinking water. Typhoon Odette has intensified rapidly in recent hours, adding to the urgency of emergency preparations made more difficult by the COVID-19 pandemic. Philippine Red Cross President Richard Gordon said: Red Cross emergency teams are urgently helping as tens of thousands of families bunker for the most powerful storm they have faced this year. Volunteers are providing shelters with blankets, first aid and food supplies. We are doing this to protect people. The Filipinos are fierce, but this Super Typhoon is a bitter blow to millions of people still recovering from devastating storms, floods and COVID-19 last year. Typhoon Odette is one of the most powerful storms to threaten the Philippines in recent years. Millions of people are still rebuilding their homes and livelihoods that were destroyed by the eight major storms that hit the country late last year. The head of the IFRC, the country’s office in the Philippines, Alberto Bocanegra, said: This monster storm is scary and threatens to hit coastal communities like a freight train. We are very concerned that climate change is making typhoons wilder and more unpredictable. Red Cross emergency teams are trying to help people evacuate, minimize loss of life and get any help needed in the face of this dangerous storm. The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 storms each year. In October, Tropical Storm Kompasu affected more than 200,000 people in the north of the country and flooded thousands of homes. For more information or to arrange an interview, contact: In Kuala Lumpur:

Antony Balmain, +60 12 230 8451,

[email protected]

