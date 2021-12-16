The Waterloo region increases third doses





Kitchen – In an effort to address the “rapidly evolving situation of Omicron in Ontario”, the public health unit in the Waterloo Region is increasing vaccine use from third-dose COVID-19 vaccines. In a press release Wednesday morning, officials said capacity is increasing at several vaccination clinics in the Waterloo Region. CLINIC WITH MORE DOSAGE The Cambridge Pinebush Vaccination Clinic is taking more third doses so more people can book their appointment in this country. Meetings listed in the notice will still be available at this clinic for children ages five to 11 years old. The Wellesley Vaccination Clinic will have more days on its schedule. The Hockey-Hub Vaccination Clinic will return to Bingemans on December 22-23, with other dates to be added. The Hockey-Hub Clinic will only administer third doses to those eligible. Mobile pop-up vaccination clinics are also returning to priority neighborhoods with the location and dates to be announced. The mobile vaccination bus is also returning with the location and dates to be announced. The regional public health unit announced it is also working with local pharmacies and primary care providers to increase their appointments for first, second and third doses. On Wednesday, the province announced that anyone 18 and older would qualify for a booster vaccine starting Monday. The interval between the second and third doses is also being shortened from six months to three months. “I expect that with the increase in urgency, we will see these clinics booked much sooner,” said Kelly Grindrod, a vaccine expert with the School of Pharmacy at the University of Waterloo. “As this continues, we will see more appointments added.” Grindrod said that as sites grow in growing demand, they will need to focus on finding people to staff clinics.

