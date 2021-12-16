Denver Broncos has been given the international domestic market area in Mexico





According to the team, outside the Denver subway area, the largest population of Broncos fans resides in Mexico City.

DENVER “Mexico is the land of the Broncos” reads a festive post in the Denver Broncos’ Facebook page after the team was awarded an International Home Market Area (IHMA) in Mexico. According to a Press release, by winning the IHMA offer, the team will have access to international territories to conduct marketing activities, fan participation and commercialization within Mexico. They said it’s part of one important long-term initiative to build their global brand by boosting the growth of NFL fans internationally. “With the help of Joe Ellis, Marisol Villagomez and many others, a real and far-reaching effort was made to highlight why the Broncos deserved this offer,” said Brittany Bowlen, senior vice president of strategy. Outside the Denver subway area, the largest population of Broncos fans resides in Mexico City, according to the press release. “The Broncos have a very passionate and well-established fan base in Mexico, and we are pleased to be able to expand our reach to that region to bring our fans closer to the Broncos Country,” said Bowlen. To engage with the fan base in Mexico, the club has used its Spanish content team, made up of five Spanish-speaking talents, to cover podcasts, in-house interviews and social media pages dedicated to regarding international fans, according to the announcement. The Broncos may start activating in Mexico on January 1st. “Globalization is definitely something the NFL has wanted to do for a long time,” said Kelly Evans, assistant professor of sports management at Denver Metropolitan State University. “And the impact we will see, especially in the Broncos, is that there is a financial impact, but also the strengthening of these relationships, not only with the Latinx community of Colorado, but also in Mexico.” The Broncos, which were one of the first NFL teams to play in Mexico, have had a physical presence in the country for more than 20 years. In the last six years alone, the team has hosted more than 30 events in person with fans in Mexico, ranging from flag football and cheerleading clinics, to player trips and virtual calls with fan groups. “It’s great to know that the Denver Broncos will be part of the NFL International Home Market Area (IHMA) and may have a physical presence in Mexico,” said Berenice Rendon, Mexico’s Consul General in Denver. “The Broncos initiative will strengthen an already excellent bilateral relationship between Mexico and Colorado and will be very welcome to the many Mexican Broncos fans in our country. Congratulations!” The Broncos are not the only team that will work in Mexico. said NFL Cowboys, Cardinals, Texas, Bosses, Raiders, Rams, Steels and 49s will also be. Other teams will go to other places and some teams will go to many places. RELATED: Broncos notes: Teddy says profits beat outcomes for recipients every time RELATED: Javonte, Gordon have long chances to reach 1000-1000 differences SUGGESTED VIDEOS: SPORTS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.9news.com/article/sports/nfl/denver-broncos/broncos-international-marketing-area-in-mexico/73-fba78488-b94f-4b55-ad64-ae0b37145e57 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos