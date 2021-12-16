Strong typhoon hits Southern PhilippinesExBulletin







change subtitles AP

AP MANILA, Philippines (AP) A powerful typhoon hit the southeastern Philippines on Thursday and was blowing through island provinces where nearly 100,000 people have been evacuated from high-risk areas that could be destroyed by floods, landslides and tidal waves, officials said. . Forecasters said Typhoon Rai, which had carried winds of 185 kilometers (115 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 230 km / h (143 mph), blew from the Pacific Ocean into the Siargao Islands. There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage, but military rescue and Coast Guard personnel were assisting residents trapped by the rapidly rising waters. Disaster response officials said about 10,000 villages lie on the projected typhoon trail, which has a 400-kilometer (248 mile) wide rain belt and is one of the strongest to hit the country this year. The Philippine Coast Guard said it has blocked all ships, blocking about 4,000 passengers and employees of ferries and cargo ships at dozens of southern and central ports. Some mostly domestic flights have been canceled and schools and workplaces have been closed in the most vulnerable areas. More than 98,000 people have been evacuated to safe places, the government’s disaster response agency said. The closure at the evacuation centers was complicating efforts to keep people safely away after authorities discovered the country’s first infections caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Intensified vaccinations were also discontinued in provinces that may experience stormy weather. The Philippines is among the countries most affected by the pandemic in Southeast Asia, with confirmed infections of more than 2.8 million and more than 50,000 deaths. Quarantine restrictions have been eased and more businesses have been allowed to reopen in recent weeks as an intensified vaccination campaign helped reduce infections to several hundred from more than 26,000 in September. The revelation of Omicron cases this week, however, has raised alarm and the government has renewed calls for people to avoid crowds and get vaccinated immediately. Governor Ben Evardone of Eastern Samar province said he suspended vaccinations in his region of nearly half a million people due to the typhoon. More than 70% of the villagers in the province have received at least one injection and Evardone expressed concern because some vaccines stored in Eastern Samar will expire within a few months. Overcrowding is inevitable, he said, at the limited number of evacuation centers in his province, where more than 32,000 people have been relocated to safety. “It is impossible to observe social distancing, it will be really difficult,” Evardone told the Associated Press. “What we do is group the evacuees by families. We do not mix different people in the same place as a precaution.” About 20 storms and typhoons hit the Philippines each year. The archipelago is also located in the seismically active “Ring of Fire” region of the Pacific, making it one of the most disaster-prone places in the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/12/16/1064756063/powerful-typhoon-hits-philippines-nearly-100-000-evacuated The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos