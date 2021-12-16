The Regina Police Service receives approval from the city council for its 2022 budget – Regina

Regina City Council voted 7-4 late Wednesday afternoon to approve the proposed 2022 budget for the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Councilors Bob Hawkins, John Findura, Jason Mancinelli, Lori Bresciani, Landon Mohl, Terina Shaw and Mayor Sandra Masters all voted in favor of the functioning of the police and the capital budget.

Councilors Andrew Stevens, Dan LeBlanc, Cheryl Stadnichuk and Shanon Zachidniak voted against.

The budget envisions an increase of about $ 3.5 million in 2022 with a net operating budget of just under $ 92.8 million.

The proposal brought to the city council by the RPS included estimates for operating expenses of under $ 103.7 million and revenue over $ 10.8 million.

The council also changed the police force’s capital budget for 2022 during Wednesday’s meeting at the town hall from nearly $ 4.9 million to over $ 4.6 million with additional funding of $ 548,000 from the Saskatchewan Government Security and the provincial government. Funding for SGI and the government was initially set at $ 248,000 before the amended motion.

Part of the budget request includes 16 new police officer positions, seven more civilian positions and another deputy chief.

RPS Police Chief Evan Bray discussed at Wednesday’s meeting that additional roles will enable better resource management, allow the police service to have a better treatment for the growing number of calls in the city and provide more support at a time when he has seen members of his police service be overwhelmed and experience burns.

One of the main topics during Wednesday’s discussions revolved around the RPS that wanted to create an air support team, which includes the purchase of an aircraft.

Bray said the cost of the aircraft is about $ 1.2 million with a large sum set to equip the aircraft with the right software and instruments.

Police say the capital requirement would be zero dollars thanks to funding from SGI, Civil Forfeiture plus additional funding from 2019.

However, the request from the RPS to the city council was for $ 250,000 to fund the airline’s operations.

It was noted how the aircraft and air crew will support investigations such as locating suspects or assisting in locating missing individuals.

He called this a very positive step for the city.

“The plane will not make the arrest. “Canine will make the arrest or the police officers will make the arrest,” Bray explained.

“The plane will help secure the direction of these resources there. “Also when the plane is in the air, they often do not have to use force.”

About six officers would make up the air squadron. Bray said if they were not needed in the air, then officers could be used to patrol or perform other police duties.

Bray predicts the air support unit will not be ready to operate until the second half of 2022.

