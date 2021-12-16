International
The Regina Police Service receives approval from the city council for its 2022 budget – Regina
Regina City Council voted 7-4 late Wednesday afternoon to approve the proposed 2022 budget for the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Councilors Bob Hawkins, John Findura, Jason Mancinelli, Lori Bresciani, Landon Mohl, Terina Shaw and Mayor Sandra Masters all voted in favor of the functioning of the police and the capital budget.
Councilors Andrew Stevens, Dan LeBlanc, Cheryl Stadnichuk and Shanon Zachidniak voted against.
The budget envisions an increase of about $ 3.5 million in 2022 with a net operating budget of just under $ 92.8 million.
Read more:
Increasing the mill rate part of the proposed budget of the city of Regina for 2022
The proposal brought to the city council by the RPS included estimates for operating expenses of under $ 103.7 million and revenue over $ 10.8 million.
The council also changed the police force’s capital budget for 2022 during Wednesday’s meeting at the town hall from nearly $ 4.9 million to over $ 4.6 million with additional funding of $ 548,000 from the Saskatchewan Government Security and the provincial government. Funding for SGI and the government was initially set at $ 248,000 before the amended motion.
Part of the budget request includes 16 new police officer positions, seven more civilian positions and another deputy chief.
RPS Police Chief Evan Bray discussed at Wednesday’s meeting that additional roles will enable better resource management, allow the police service to have a better treatment for the growing number of calls in the city and provide more support at a time when he has seen members of his police service be overwhelmed and experience burns.
Trends
Alberta makes ‘very modest’ changes to the COVID-19 collection rules before the holidays
Canadians have been told not to travel amid the spread of Omicron COVID-19. But will the plans be canceled?
Read more:
Demand exceeds capacity, Regina emergency shelter temporary waiting list increases
One of the main topics during Wednesday’s discussions revolved around the RPS that wanted to create an air support team, which includes the purchase of an aircraft.
Bray said the cost of the aircraft is about $ 1.2 million with a large sum set to equip the aircraft with the right software and instruments.
Police say the capital requirement would be zero dollars thanks to funding from SGI, Civil Forfeiture plus additional funding from 2019.
However, the request from the RPS to the city council was for $ 250,000 to fund the airline’s operations.
Read more:
Regina Police Service makes public call after 18 suspected fatal overdoses in 30 days
It was noted how the aircraft and air crew will support investigations such as locating suspects or assisting in locating missing individuals.
He called this a very positive step for the city.
“The plane will not make the arrest. “Canine will make the arrest or the police officers will make the arrest,” Bray explained.
“The plane will help secure the direction of these resources there. “Also when the plane is in the air, they often do not have to use force.”
Read more:
Husband Regina is charged after the break and entry, theft in Carmichael Outreach
About six officers would make up the air squadron. Bray said if they were not needed in the air, then officers could be used to patrol or perform other police duties.
Bray predicts the air support unit will not be ready to operate until the second half of 2022.
The Regina Police Service sends a message about the dangers of drug use
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8454344/regina-police-budget-2022-city-council/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]