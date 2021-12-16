Super typhoon Rai hits the Philippines





Typhoon Rai in MANILA hit the southeastern Philippines on Thursday, bringing with it heavy rains and flooding that displaced thousands across a large area. The typhoon, the 15th major weather concern to hit the country this year, intensified rapidly in the morning and was classified as a super typhoon, with steady winds of 120 miles per hour near the center and with gusts of up to 168 miles per hour. The designation is similar to a Category 5 hurricane in the United States. The Coast Guard said the situation in the south was dire, with rescuers reporting they had taken a baby to safety using a plastic tub. They also used rubber boats to transport people safely, as waters rose rapidly in Cagayan de Oro, a town of 730,000 on the island of Mindanao that is separated by a large river system. The Civil Defense Office in Manila said about 100,000 people in some regions had been relocated to safer areas. There were no immediate reports of casualties, but communications were disrupted in many areas, making it difficult to assess the situation immediately.

Casiano Monilla, a deputy administrator for the civil defense office, said many people were evacuated prematurely, although there were many others who had not yet arrived. As we speak, Odette is currently wreaking havoc, he said, using the local name for the storm (Rai is the international one). Once it becomes permissible for our field teams to provide data, we will be able to notify everyone. The storm was threatening the lower Visayas, one of the three main groups of Philippine islands. It was expected to sail into the South China Sea by Saturday. In the Dinagat Islands in the Visayas region, Governor Arlene Bag-ao said forced evacuations had continued since Wednesday. The rains had fallen over the area for two weeks before the storm, increasing the risk of landslides to that of floods. Therefore they were afraid; our land is already soft, Ms. Bag-ao told reporters. In northern Samaritan province, also in Visayas, Governor Ben Evardone reported that people were so accustomed to typhoons that they initially refused to leave their homes.

Some of them underwent forced evacuation because it was already dangerous; were experiencing strong winds and heavy rains, he said. Telecommunication lines were disrupted and electricity in the province was poor at best. Richard Gordon, a senator who is also president of the Philippine Red Cross, said the coronavirus pandemic had made preparations doubly difficult. The Philippines is located in the so-called typhoon belt, and is usually hit by about 20 storms a year, some devastating. The strongest super typhoon to hit the Philippines was Haiyan in 2013, which left more than 6,500 people dead or missing. Bohol provincial Governor Arthur Yap said officials had also previously evacuated residents from low-lying areas that are usually flooded during typhoons.

