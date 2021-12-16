Island paradise near the first line of tension over Taiwan





ISHIGAKI, Japan For decades, Testuhiro Kinjo’s greatest concern was protecting his mango trees from typhoons and predatory insects. That was before the Japanese government decided to place the rocket launcher near its property in Ishigaki, a small subtropical island just 200 miles from Taiwan. Over the past year, as China has conducted more and more open demonstrations of military force around Taiwan, Japan has grown increasingly concerned about the possibility of getting involved in a superpower conflict in its own backyard. The Ishigaki missile installation is intended to protect Japan. But if Beijing were to ever invade Taiwan, anti-ship and anti-aircraft systems could in theory be turned into the Chinese navy. This could make the Japanese garrison a tempting target for China and put Mr. Kinjos’ greenhouses on the line of fire.

I wonder if I can continue to live here safely, said Mr. Kinjo, 66, as he sat in his spacious house, a scroll with the word patience written in thick calligraphic ink on the wall behind him.

For now, few believe that China will act immediately on its long-standing goal of joining Taiwan. However, growing tensions between Beijing and Washington, Japan’s key ally over the fate of the democratically governed island, increase the risks of military confrontation that could engulf the world’s three largest economies. The long-planned missile batteries in Ishigaki, part of a larger military upgrade package in Japan’s far southwest islands, reflect a shift in Japanese views on China that has accelerated with recent disputes over Taiwan.

Not long ago, Japan saw China primarily as an economic opportunity, although tensions sometimes erupted over territorial disputes, the legacy of World War II, and trade issues. The idea that Beijing posed a serious threat to national security was largely a right-wing preoccupation. But the calculation has changed. Across the political spectrum, Japanese politicians now express concern about human rights violations by China in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. They worry about China’s dominance in world supply chains. And they see a security challenge from a growing military power that is not only threatening Taiwan, but is also encroaching on the uninhabited Senkakus Islands, known as Diaoyu in Chinese, administered by Japan but claimed by Beijing. Over the past year, as the pandemic has sparked certain Chinese nationalism and the United States has intensified its competition with China, there has been a major perceptual shift in Japanese society, said Chisako Masuo, an assistant professor at Kyushu University who specializes in Chinese language. – Relations with Japan. What is happening now is that people are trying to prepare for the worst situation, perhaps not for a war, but the possibility that economic stability could be affected by China in the long run, Ms. Masuo said.

Evolution in political terms has been particularly evident in the Taiwan issue, with which Japan has long shared cultural, economic and security interests, said Corey Wallace, an assistant professor at Kanagawa University in Yokohama who studies foreign and security policy. Japanese. Support for the island of a Japanese colony for five decades has long been seen in Japan, especially among the left, as taboo and an obstacle to better political and economic relations with mainland China. Beijing loudly opposes any hint of support for a declaration of Taiwan’s independence.

But as Beijing has become more repressive at home and more persistent abroad, in Japan there is a growing recognition of Taiwan as a more positive and constructive expression of democratic values ​​and development, with its legitimate and distinct society, Mr Wallace said. Japan has expressed a sense of production crisis. Annual protection of the country White paper, published in July, included for the first time a section on Taiwan, warning that rising tensions between Chinese and US forces could pose a serious threat to regional stability. Some Japanese policymakers fear that a conflict over Taiwan could give China a chance to take over Senkakus or even the southernmost islands of Okinawan. Beijing currently has no claims to the archipelago, but has done so in the past, and the issue of its sovereignty has been raised by Chinese academics and the state media.

The Japanese defense hawks have become more courageous in their long-stalled pursuit of revisions of the country’s pacifist Constitution, arguing that China’s actions could destabilize the region, a view encouraged by U.S. officials who have urged Japan to take a broader security role. Earlier this month, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in a security forum that an emergency in Taiwan is a Japanese emergency, and therefore an issue for the US-Japan alliance. But it is unclear what action Japan could take under current law if the conflict erupts for Taiwan.

Japan is working to improve its military readiness within its constitutional mandate of self-defense. While officials have carefully avoided suggesting that their preparations are aimed at any country, they have increased both military spending and the number of military exercises conducted with the United States and other allies. The Japanese defense ministry called for sharp increases in its budget this year, in response to what it called a rapidly deteriorating security environment. Funds on an additional request made in November will be used to speed up preparations for new missile deployments in Ishigaki. Understand US-China relations Card 1 of 6 A tense era in US-China relations. The two powers are deeply at odds as they seek influence beyond their shores, compete in technology and maneuver for military advantages. Here’s what you need to know about the major US-China relations fronts: Pacific domination. As China builds its military presence, the US has sought to expand its alliances in the region. A possible major flashpoint is Taiwan, the democratic island that the Communist Party regards as Chinese territory. If the US intervenes there, it could reshape the regional order. Trade. The trade war launched by the Trump administration is technically paused. But the Biden administration has continued to protest China’s economic policies and impose tariffs on Chinese goods, signaling no merger in trade relations. Technology. Internet giants have largely shut down outside China, but many American tech companies still do big business there, raising concerns about cyber security in Washington. Mr Xi has said China needs to achieve technological self-reliance. The front line is a familiar position to residents of the Ryukyu Island chain, of which Ishigaki is also a part. China and Japan spent centuries trying to control the archipelago, once an independent kingdom. During World War II, the islands endured some of the bloodiest infantry battles in Pacific theaters. Once U.S. forces arrived, they never left: The main island, Okinawa, continues to host a large U.S. military installation.

Ishigakis’s proximity to Senkakus has long made it a destination for hawkish Japanese politicians hoping to paint their national security credentials. The island is home to Japan’s largest Coast Guard office, which devotes considerable resources to Senkaku patrolling. But like most Japanese, the people of Ishigaki have long viewed China as a source of trade rather than a threat. Its white sandy beaches and rainbow-colored coral reefs attracted yachts full of Chinese buyers. The cramps near Senkakus were largely a threat to the fishing industry.

The island has long been divided over the deployment of missiles, but the growing credibility of a conflict in Taiwan has raised existential fears. Because of its alliance with the United States, Japan is likely to get involved in a conflict over Taiwan, said Nobuo Nagahama, a local lawmaker who opposes the missile installation. Rockets or not, comments like those of Mr. Abe only increases the likelihood that China could target Ishigak, he believes: There are many infrastructure projects that could have a potential military use.

Like many in Ishigaki, Chosho Kiyuna is torn by his competing concerns about Taiwan and his home. The islands have a close relationship. For decades, locals would travel by ferry to Taiwan to collect supplies. Mr. Kiyunas’s wife, Sachiko, is the daughter of Taiwanese immigrants who set up the pineapple canning industry on the islands. But Mr. Kiyuna has also experienced the pain of living at the crossroads of empires. After World War II, U.S. invading forces in Okinawa ousted Mr. Kiyunas’s family and hundreds of others from their property. Many went to Ishigaki, where the Japanese authorities promised a fertile land of opportunity. Instead, they found a rocky, volcanic, malarial jungle that barely surrendered to the plow.

Mr. Kiyuna tried his hand at a variety of crops, planting sugar cane and vegetables before settling on mangoes. Decades later, Mr. Kiyuna, 80, retired from agriculture. He keeps the pickaxe he used in his fields as a souvenir of potential toil that turned Ishigaki into something close to the paradise he was promised. But if there is a war, he said, it will all explode.

