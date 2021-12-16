France bans non-essential travel with the UK due to Omicron’s growth





The French government on Thursday banned non-essential travel to and from Britain and tightened testing requirements as a record rise in Omicron cases across the English Channel raised concerns that France would soon face a similar tsunami of new infections. Jean Castex, the Prime Minister of France, said in a statement that in the face of the extremely rapid spread of the Omicron variant in the UK, the government had decided to act. He urged people planning to travel to Britain to postpone their travels. British authorities reported 78,610 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, the highest number of known infections in a single day since the onset of the pandemic. The chief medical officer of England warned that other records are likely to be broken in the coming days, with cases of the Omicron variant doubling less than every two days in parts of the country. Mr Castex said starting on Saturday, travel to or from Britain would only be allowed for urgent reasons such as a family medical emergency or a legal call, regardless of traveler vaccination status. The new restrictions effectively ban French and British tourists during the busy holiday season.

Non-core business travel is also banned under the new restrictions, Mr Castex said, but he added that the new rules will not apply to French citizens living in Britain who wish to return to France. Those leaving Britain for France will face stricter testing requirements, even if they are vaccinated. All travelers will need to submit a negative test of the virus received within 24 hours of departure, out of 48 hours. (The 24-hour rule already existed for unvaccinated travelers.) All travelers coming from the UK will also need to register online and be isolated for up to 10 days. However, they can take a test 48 hours after arrival, and if it is negative, they can end the isolation period. France is already facing an increase in cases attributed to the Delta variant, putting pressure on a short-staffed and strained hospital system after nearly two years of fighting the virus. Nearly 3,000 Covid-19 patients are in intensive care, the highest level since June, and authorities expect that number to rise to 4,000 by the end of the year. Gabriel Attal, a spokesman for the French government, told the BFMTV news channel on Thursday that the purpose of the new travel restrictions was to slow down and reduce as much as possible the arrival of Omicron variant cases on our land.

Mr. Attal said that 240 cases of the variant have already been discovered in France, but added that there are probably even more. The government is convening a special cabinet meeting on Friday on the virus and may announce more new measures in the coming days. France recently closed nightclubs for four weeks and tightened some restrictions on schools. But President Emmanuel Macron, who is widely expected to run for re-election in April, has ruled out any additional blockades, sieges or closures, arguing that increased vigilance over social distancing, along with a rapidly reinforcing campaign, would suffice for him. keep growths in check. In one TV interview on Wednesday evening, Mr. Macron said it was likely that additional Covid-19 booster injections would be needed in the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/16/world/europe/france-uk-travel-restrictions-omicron.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos