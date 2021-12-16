Hospify clinical messaging platform to close, Bupa Arabia invests in Global Ventures and more newsletter





The Hospify clinical messaging platform will be shut down British health technology startup Hospify has announced it will close it secure clinical messaging platform on January 31, 2021. Hospify said it suffered a drop in demand after the government suspended the UK Data Protection Act 2018 in relation to healthcare last year for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also cited the difficulties caused by the post-Brexit uncertainties surrounding the future of the UK data adequacy agreement with the EU. A statement from the Hospify team says: It’s a sad ending to a wonderful vision, a vision of universal healthcare communication that was both data-free and point-of-use. Insurance giant Bupa Arabia invests in Global Ventures The UAE-based international venture capital firm Global Ventures has announced a new investment from Bupa Arabia, the region’s leading health insurance company. Bupa Arabia’s participation in Global Ventures Fund II as a strategic partner aims to boost the healthcare ecosystem in the region and especially in Saudi Arabia. The investment is part of Bupa Arabia’s strategy to participate in and invest in destructive healthcare and insurance technologies, among other growth-targeted sectors. Noor Sweid, founder and general partner of Global Ventures, said: Bupa Arabia shares our vision and ambition for the digital health sector, and its potential for technology and innovation to deliver long-term economic benefits, especially in emerging markets. Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital reaches Phase 6 of EMRAM The NHS Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital (LHCH) specialist trust has been awarded Phase 6 of EMRAM, or the Electronic Medical Document Adoption Model, from HIMSS. EMRAM measures the adoption and maturity of a health institution’s EMR capabilities from 0 to 7. Achieving Phase 6 means that trust has set clear goals for improving safety, minimizing errors, and recognizing the importance of healthcare IT . Kate Warriner, head of digital and information said: Digital excellence should be the cornerstone if we are to continually improve the care we provide to our patients in the years to come. Therefore, while we are rightly proud of this achievement, we have ambitions for further pioneering innovation and advancing our use of technology to become a Phase 7 hospital. More than $ 110 raised by Shebas ARC Innovation Center Israel Sheba Medical Center has announced that six companies from its Accelerate Redesign Colaborate (ARC) Innovation Center raised more than $ 110 million (97.2 million) in 2021. ARC brings new technologies to the hospital and community ecosystem focusing on digital health technologies, including precision medicine, big data, artificial intelligence (AI), predictive analytics, telemedicine, and mobile health. Sheba MedTech beginnings that receive investment this year include: Aidoc, BELKIN Laser, Starget Pharma Add Medical, Innovalve Bio Medical and TechsoMed. Professor Eyal Zimlichman, director and founder of ARC, said: “The ARC Innovation Center is focused on innovative, ground-breaking technologies with a key directive to redesign healthcare. Konica Minolta is named as part of the NHS digital document solutions framework Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd has been named as one of 46 suppliers under the new 5 billion Digital Document Solutions. The firm will offer solutions in five main areas: internal printing, external printing, digital mail room, scanning and electronic document management solutions. Jason Barnes, Head of Public Sector, Konica Minolta, said: “As we have been selected through a competitive bidding process, we are particularly pleased to be newly appointed to the PPL Framework, which deepens and enhances our reach in the health sector. NHS.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healthcareitnews.com/news/emea/clinical-messaging-platform-hospify-close-bupa-arabia-invests-global-ventures-and-more The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos