Brinegar, Beyer make waves in international, national swimming competitions





Brady Beyer “> A local pair of Columbus swam on the national and international stages last week. Michael Brinegar, a red-shirted junior at Indiana University and the 2021 Olympics, is competing this week at the FINA World Swimming Championships and Water Festival in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Early Wednesday morning, he anchored Team USA 4 4 × 1,500 Mixed Open Water Relay, which just lost the podium with a finish in fourth place. Anchor legs from the top three teams Italy, Hungary and Germany were the three medalists in the Open Water 10K at this year’s Tokyo Olympics. Brinegar was scheduled to swim in the Open Water Mens 10K late Wednesday night. He also plans to race the 1,500 Mens Heats Freestyle at 12:30 a.m. EST on Monday, and if he succeeds, the 1,500 final at 9 a.m. EST on Tuesday. Both races will be televised on NBCSports. Meanwhile, 16-year-old Brady Beyer swam at the 2021 Speedo Winter Swimming Championships in the US last weekend in Austin, Texas. He had major improvements in his seeds in all four of his events and swam the best of his life in all three. Beyers’ best results were 31st in the 400m individual medley (3 minutes, 58.08 seconds) and 200 kicks (2: 02.09). He also finished 71st in 100 kicks (56.73) and 115th in 200 IM (1: 53.68) Beyer is competing for the Swim Team based in Orange County, California. TST is led by Mark Schubert, who formed the club after coaching Brinegar with Mission Viejo Nadadores for several parts of the last five years.

