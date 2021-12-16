International
Chiefs News: The chiefs gave Germany and Mexico as international homes
The last
Bosses granted international marketing rights to Germany and Mexico as part of NFLs Global Growth | MOTHER
Starting January 1, 2022, the club could begin activating elements of its marketing plans in both countries, including posting on Chiefs’s new localized social media channels to engage fans, exploring specific digital properties of market / language (Chiefs.com and Chiefs Mobile app), launching paid advertising campaigns, signing local sponsorship agreements, expanding local sponsors internationally, and aligning with local agencies with field knowledge and expertise.
In the long run, the club will invest in increasing the fan base in both markets through on-site activations and fan events, supporting and increasing the participation of local FLAG Football youth, launching local merchandise sales initiatives, and building partnerships. with existing fan clubs, creating local community and social initiatives as well as exploring opportunities to play regular season games in markets as part of the NFL’s new rotation of International Series games.
The NFL Week 15’s weak: Chargers to upset bosses? Will the Patriots commit the Colts? | NFL.com
Kansas City Chiefs In Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers +3
When you see something special, it normally looks easy, said Chargers coach Brandon Staley about the Herberts throw. This is what he does. He makes really challenging things seem easy. And this is a pretty good indication that you are witnessing something rare.
It was a moment the Chargers were expecting from Herbert, who emerged from Week 14 as a genuine MVP candidate. He throws the deepest catch ball in the entire league and directs an attack that after a series of frustrating weeks under the direction of player Joe Lombardi, has made aggressive kicks on the field in clashes between Cincinnati and the Giants. Kansas Citys defense also comes as an animal thing, allowing 17 or fewer points in six consecutive wins. Patrick Mahomes directs an offense that erupts against the Raiders as he appears on foot at other times. Our friends in the desert adore the Chiefs, but the December Chargers resemble a team that could beat anyone on the right day. Thursday night has the feeling of something special for Herbert, a unique force ready to show society that he has come fully as a superstar with inner fire to duel and the best Mahomes.
NFL Priscos Week 15 Election: Steelers upset Titans to stay on the hunt for the playoffs, Chiefs beat LA for 7th in a row | CBS Sports
Kansas City Chiefs (-3) in Los Angeles Chargers
This is the match of the week with two of the best in FSHF. The bosses have moved after their defense, while the Chargers have stepped up the attack with Justin Herbert in recent weeks. Patrick Mahomes will match Herbert for the shot and the Bosses will have the best on the road.
Select: Chiefs 31, Chargers 27
3 things to look out for against bosses Bolts from blue
2.) Will Josh Palmer see an increase in photos after his performance against the Giants?
With Keenan Allen stuck on the reserve / COVID-19 roster over the weekend, Josh Palmer got the courage to start against Mike Williams against the Giants. He not only went on to score his second career shot in five catches, but he also got a seventh team goal. If this does not tell you that both the coaching staff and Herbert have a lot of faith in him, then I do not know what he does.
Against Bosses, I would like to see the beginner have some bigger opportunities if possible. Of course the Kansas Citys defense will be important to both Allen and Mike Williams, which means he could easily have a few moments if an open third should play. I’d better see Palmer take the bulk of the photos for the three-part group on Jalen Guyton, but well see if the Chargers think his speed might be necessary for them to pull this game.
In the end, I just want to see the beginner rewarded and if that means letting him play a role in a massive game like this, then so be it.
NFL 2021 Playoff Picture: Here are the 14 projected playoff teams with the Eagles and Colts secretly entering | CBS Sports
2. AFC West Champion
heads
The computer is not fully ready to hand over the AFC West to the bosses, but it is approaching. According to SportsLine, the bosses have a 63.9% chance of winning the division, which is almost double the loader chance (34.8%). This should tell you everything you need to know about who is choosing the computer facing them Thursday night.
NFL QB Index, Week 15: Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers MVP Race? Kyler Murray, Justin Herbert are still applicable | NFL.com
10 Patrick Mahomes
Year 5 of Kansas City Chiefs
Statistics for 2021: 13 games | 65.5 percent | 3,642 kalim yds | 7.3 ypa | 27 kalim TD | 12 INT | 270 yds rush | 2 rush TD | 7 excavations
Mahomes did a lot in his 24 shots on Sunday hitting by the Raiders. He led the Chiefs on six discs scored in a row, including four hits in the first half. He had one of the season’s shots in the third and 17th, when he ran to the left towards one side line, stopped, got back up and hit the ball up to the numbers on the other side, 38 yards down. field. He stayed in pace, in his pocket and thought better of forcing some shots into the red zone. Now he has to do it against a team other than the Raiders.
NFL Week 15 QB Power Rankings: Matthew Stafford rises to the top 10 as Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers lead the pack | CBS Sports
5 – Patrick Mahomes
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS QB
He finally tied a good start to another great day for heads defense. When that happens, they are title contenders. (+1)
Urban Meyer leaves as Jacksonville Jaguar coach in the middle of his first difficult year | ESPN
The announcement came nearly nine hours after the latest embarrassment for owner Shad Khan: a report in the Tampa Bay Times in which former kick Josh Lambo claimed Meyer hit him in the leg while he was lying in the heat before a workout during the week. of the last pre-season match. This apparently was the breaking point for Khan.
After many weeks of discussions and a thorough analysis of the entirety of the Urbans mandate with our team, I am very disappointed to conclude that an immediate change is necessary for all, Khan said in a statement. I informed Urban about the change this evening. As I said in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Unfortunately, that did not happen.
Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski among Browns’ growing roster of positives for COVID-19 | NFL.com
NFL Networks Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that quarterback Baker Mayfield tested positive for COVID-19, according to an informed source.
The team later confirmed Mayfield, as well as Troy Hill corner defender, safety John Johnson III, defensive treatment Malik McDowell, late defense Ifeadi Odenigbo and safety Nathan Meadors were placed on the reserve / COVID-19 roster on Wednesday.
As a vaccinated player, Mayfield would need two negative tests to clear up for Saturday’s match against Las Vegas Raiders. If Mayfield are ruled out, reserve Case Keenum would be on the line to make his second start of the season. Nick Mullens would be backed up on Saturday.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in Washington Report: No Interference in Investigation | NFL.com
We went through a very long period of investigation and discussion, Goodell said at the end of the Winter League Meeting. The only thing I can say with 100% certainty is that it did not interfere with the work done by our investigator. We were able to access all the people she wanted to enter, to have multiple conversations with those people. There are always few attractions and attractions especially with lawyers and law firms. This is something I think we managed to overcome and make sure we reached the right conclusion.
Opponent Scout: Chargers passing the attack should be the main focus of the bosses
Offend
In the last match between these two teams, Chargers utilized the coverage of Chiefs’s passes with a great emphasis on quick receipt of the ball to wide receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. two combined for 172 yards in 15 catches and three shots against the Chiefs.
For Thursday’s game, Allen just has returned from the reserve / COVID list this week, while Williams was a limited participant in practice on Tuesday.
The two attacked the Chiefs steep turns for most of the third week of play, but two of the three turns that saw the most hits were Mike Hughes and Deandre Baker. Charvarius Ward missed the match due to an injury and Rashad Fenton had not yet come out of his reserve position.
The ability of center-back Justin Herberts to get the ball out quickly to open the receiver prevented Chiefs Chris Jones’s defensive line from having a more significant day.
The first 2 cars were locked by Jones applying pressure from the inside, causing Herbert to control / crash
Its large size right on the face of a QB causes a bit of panic. DE in early landings is fine with me, but he has to rush from the inside in most 3rd landing / crossing situations #Shef pic.twitter.com/VWN6j4E4uA
Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) September 29, 2021
A post on Twitter to make you think
