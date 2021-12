COVID-19: Regina International Airport responds to federal government general travel advice – Regina

On Wednesday afternoon, the announcement came from Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos that the federal government is reinstating travel counseling against all non-essential travel. And given the ups and downs the travel industry has gone through since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, the news came as a strong blow to some of the staff at Regina International Airport. Read more: Canada advises against non-essential travel abroad as Omicron spreads around the world “I think it’s a bit unused for sure,” said Regina Airport Authority’s customer service manager Justin Reves. “Especially when just a few weeks ago we removed this and everyone was excited again. We had our international status returned and sent our first international flights just a few days ago. The story goes down the ad “It’s hard now and it’s going to be hard for a lot of people to make decisions about what to do with their plans, and you know how important hot holidays are, especially in a place like Saskatchewan, and especially with past most of them. being canceled “, he said. Trends Mom hires Grinch to bring festive fun instead of him destroying her house

Ontario reintroduces capacity limits for large indoor environments due to Omicron concerns Read more: Omicron and social gatherings. Here are 4 questions you need to ask before you go Uncertainty about the Omicron COVID-19 variant has caused a rapid escalation of new travel restrictions. Saskatoon Airport President and CEO Stephen Maybury also weighed in on the new advice, “Although this federal announcement to reinstate travel advice against all non-essential international travel will inevitably hamper the recovery of the aviation and travel sector, we support the federal government in their decision to do what is in the best interest of Canadians.We continue to do our part by being flexible and adaptable to rapidly changing travel arrangements in order to get Canadians safe there where should they go, “he said. The new restrictions are also particularly harsh for airlines that have flights to mostly hot international destinations. “Something like the Omicron variant, we know it will have an impact, especially for companies like Sunwing, who fly from here and do basically all the hot vacations to international destinations. “This is devastating for them.” The story goes down the ad Reves went on to say that the travel industry has been hit so hard over the past two years, so this will seem like a hindrance to many operators in many countries. View link »



