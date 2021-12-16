International passenger volume in Ontario close to pre-COVID level in November as the airport exceeded 4 million passengers by 2021





The number of domestic passengers has increased by 124% compared to November 2020, while the volume of international travel almost doubled. From January to November, passenger volume reached 4,029,441, 71.6% higher than the same period of 2020. The number of domestic and international passengers increased by 73.6% and 21.5% respectively. “Ontario International continued its strong path of recovery in November, despite the persistence of the global coronavirus pandemic, and continues to lead among airports of its size and larger,” he said. Julia Gouw, an OIAA commissioner. “Even in this challenging environment, Ontario International remains an attractive aviation gateway for area residents who rely on those of us who oversee and operate the airport to maintain its first-class, hassle-free customer experience.” passenger

totals November

2021 November

2020 CHANGING YTD

2021 YTD

2020 CHANGING Away 461,231 205,526 124.41% 3,922,892 2,260,263 73.6% THE INTERNATIONAL 14271 7200 98.21% 106,549 87685 21.5% Total 475,502 212,726 123.53% 4,029,441 2,347,948 71.6% passenger

totals November

2021 November

2019 CHANGING YTD

2021 YTD

2019 CHANGING Away 461,231 475,453 -2.99% 3,922,892 4,794,636 -18.2% THE INTERNATIONAL 14271 26,186 -45.5% 106,549 274,307 -61.2% Total 475,502 501,639 -5.21% 4,029,441 5,068,943 -20.5% Shipments of commercial goods and mail were essentially also in November at 75,576 tonnes compared to 76,586 tonnes in November last year. Compared to November 2019 however, tonnage increased by 11.7%. Based on the year so far, the volume of goods and mail decreased by 4% to 792,856 tons compared to 2020, but increased by 14.4% compared to 2019. Air cargo

(tonnage) November

2021 November

2020 CHANGING YTD

2021 YTD

2020 CHANGING Freight transport 70,073 73,207 -4.28 747,887 804,566 -7.0% COMMUNICATIONS 5504 3,379 62.87 44,969 21,973 104.7% Total 75,576 76,586 -1.32 792,856 826,539 -4.1% Air cargo

(tonnage) November

2021 November

2019 CHANGING YTD

2021 YTD

2019 CHANGING Freight transport 70,073 66,319 5.66% 747,887 671,817 11.3% COMMUNICATIONS 5504 1,338 311.21% 44,969 21,116 113.0% Total 75,576 67657 11.71% 792,856 692,933 14.4% Ontario International’s location near the major Southern California highways, Inland Empire distribution centers and the country’s largest seaport complex make our airport a valuable public asset and a highly desirable destination for air freight carriers, ”said the OIAA Commissioner. Jim Bowman, a member of the Ontario City Council. “As our population base continues to grow and businesses take root in the Inner Empire, Ontario International will remain a focal point in of Southern California living economy ”. circle Ontario International Airport

Ontario The International Airport (ONT) is the airport with the fastest growth in it United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication on frequent pilots. Located in the Inner Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Angels in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, provided non-stop commercial aircraft services at 26 major US airports. Mexico, central America and Taiwan. More information is available atwww.flyOntario.com.Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Tweet, andInstagram circle Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

OIAA was formed in August 2012 with an Agreement on Joint Powers between City of Ontario and County i San Bernardino to provide general direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of the ONT for the benefit of Southern California economy and residents of the four-county airport watershed. The OIAA commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro July Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Chairman of Riverside Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County OVERSEER Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executives Julia Gouw (Commissioner). OIAA media contacts:

Steve Lambert (909) 841-7527[email protected] SOURCE Ontario International Airport

