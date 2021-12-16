OIA expects there to be an increase in holiday travel





ORLANDO, Fla. We are just a few days away from the start of the holiday travel season and Orlando International Airport is expected to be at the top of the list for visitors coming to see family or get into the action and fun at the sun theme park. What you need to know The airport is preparing for the steady increase in travel

Airport executives will share parking plans, operational readiness Orlando International Airport was very busy during the holiday season and is also expected to be for the holiday season. During the Thanksgiving holiday travel season, OIA had about 1.5 million people, which is only about 2.5% less than the year before the 2019 pandemic. They expect more than 2.6 million passengers during the 19-day holiday travel season, which begins on Friday, December 17th. “Thanks for the lessons learned from Thanksgiving, instead of trying to channel them all at once, we’ll share them a bit, send them to different places, to alleviate some of the problems of “We have ways to manage how and where they are going,” said Eric McClung, Assistant Director, Airport Operations at Orlando MCO International Airport. The parking lots were quickly filled up during the Thanksgiving Day rush and could be the same for this holiday season. A large overcrowded parking facility will also be available if they need it, and passengers will be transported by bus to the terminal. Nationwide, the AAA expects more than 6 million Americans to fly between December 23 and January 2, 2022, an 184% increase from 2020. Experts say the airlines should leave more room for the unexpected as some carriers had mass cancellations and delays earlier this year. “There was a time when there were spare planes and spare crew, now airlines are cutting costs. Well, okay, if all goes well, hopefully all flights will be shut down. But when one thing goes wrong, that’s why now it ‘s just dominoes, “said Bill McGee, aviation adviser to Consumer Reports. Some travel tips include getting flights early in the morning because they are more likely to be on time and you should get to the airport at least 3 hours before your flight. Also, make sure you put travel alerts on your phone with your airline to keep track of any changes. This Saturday is expected to be the busiest with over 150,000 people passing by. The AAA says more than 100 million people will be traveling this season in various modes of transportation, which is 92% of pre-pandemic levels.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mynews13.com/fl/orlando/travel/2021/12/16/orlando-international-airport-holiday-travel The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos