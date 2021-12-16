Keeseville historic bridges receive international construction | tidings

Residents of KEESEVILLE North Country wherever they are can place the Keeseville Historic Bridges on the map by voting daily at the Bridgehunter’s Chronicles International Awards.

Votes can be submitted until 20:00, Berlin time, on January 21, 2022.

The Upper Bridge has been nominated for the Endangered Truss Award (historic Keeseville Bridges) and the Bridge of the Year.

All bridges in Keeseville are available for the Bridge Tour USA (Keeseville Historic Bridges) award. Link: http://etc.ch/sQgo

KEEP KEESEVILLE HISTORICAL BRIDGES

The Bridgehunter’s Chronicles label is Linking our past to the future while preserving our heritage in the present.

Each year, they nominate historic bridges for certain awards, said Matthew Pray, founder of Save Keeseville’s Historic Bridges.

It’s a pretty big job for me. It is an honor to be nominated for something like this because the person who nominated us lives in Germany.

This is someone who is not from our area, has no idea about our city, but has researched these bridges and really sees how important and valuable they are. When it comes to historic bridges, every engineer I have talked to said these bridges need to be preserved.

As for Pray, the nomination itself is a big deal.

It’s more than just the fact that they are just old bridges, he said.

These bridges are the last of their kind. So that’s a really big deal. So there is a voting process that will happen with the award. Anyone can vote. It is a long opportunity to win the prize. He somehow recognizes the fact that people who know about this from outside our area know our bridges and how valuable they are.

URA E E SIPER

The Upper Bridge crosses the Ausable River from River Street and Liberty Street.

This is the longest and oldest double bridge, the Pratt metal bridge in New York, he said.

The metal from the bridge is made by Phoenix Mill, located in Phoenixville, PA. They made 1200 Civil War cannons during the Civil War. And after the war they had no use with cannons. So what they did is they melted the iron and used it to build bridges because that iron was so well made.

Although it is difficult to prove, it is very likely that the bridge was partly made of balls.

On the bridge itself, the Phoenix Mill Iron Company is stamped, he said.

This is a prominent iron company. The Upper Bridge is the last remaining bridge of its kind in the world. It is made by a very rare company.

The company built railroad cars and they started building bridges with custom made magazines.

They would make them in factories, and that factory burned down and they never went back to business, he said.

So there are only a few bridges from that company. This in itself is very obvious because these bridges were made during an and developmental period during civil engineering.

So these are rare types of bridges that are built by this company. They continued to make railroad cars, but never returned to building bridges.

It’s the only remaining Bridge Through Truss made by Murray, Dougal and Company left in the world.

OLD STATE BRIDGE

Old State Road Bridge Nominations at Ausable Chasm include Bridge of the Year Award, Endangered Truss Award and Bridge Tour USA Award

It is one of the three remaining bridges of its kind in the world, Pray said.

Two of them just cross the small streams. This one sits on top of a 65-ft. waterfall, which is the biggest tourist attraction in the area.

It is very rare because of its design. It is called a continuous horse with double opening Pratt. It seems like a constant space from beginning to end, but it’s really two spaces. “

The Old State Road Bridge was built in 1890 by the Groton Bridge Company, and is on the National Register of Historic Places and is a landmark of civil engineering.

This was a very rare design when it was built, Pray said.

Again, it is notable not only for its design but also its location makes it important.

DESTINATION BRIDGE

The Upper Bridge, the Old State Road Bridge, as well as the iconic Keystone Arch Bridge of 1843 and the Swing Bridge of 1888 put Keeseville in the race for the Bridge Tour Guide USA award.

It’s all about our historic bridges in Keeseville, Pray said.

Because they are very close to each other; this is a very rare thing. It is good for tourism and awareness that anyone interested in civil engineering can come and see all these historic bridges.

This makes it quite obvious that they are all together. They all tell a story.

“Usually when you bring people on a bridge tour, it tells a story of civil engineering, because every bridge has a different design in that period.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/2p9e3rwp.

Email Robin Caudell:

[email protected]

Twitter: @RobinCaudel