International
Work / Life: updating international employment news
Issue 45
Welcome to the latest edition of our international employment news update.
As 2021 draws to a close, employers will look back with relief after a turbulent year dominated by COVID-19 such as the challenges of working at home, ‘return to work’ policies, vaccinations and ending government support mechanisms. for COVID-19. Other key issues were the impact of Brexit, changes in minimum wages, skills shortages and an increasing focus on diversity and equality in the workplace from board level to recruitment.
Looking forward to 2022, we anticipate that the implementation of the EU Signaling Directive will be a major topic of discussion for HR professionals. Changes in worker status in the concert economy, the ongoing response to COVID-19, and a growing interest in environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) are also likely to be areas of debate in the next 12 months.
The EU is drafting changes to the rules for concert economy workers
The European Commission has published draft rules that improve the rights of concert economy employees by requiring platform companies to consider their executives or couriers as employees. This means that workers will be entitled to legal protection, including receiving a minimum wage. Companies, which include Uber and Deliveroo, will be considered employers if they restrict workers ‘ability to choose their working hours or jobs, monitor workers’ performance through electronic means, and prohibit them from working for third parties. If approved, it would give the EU some of the strictest rules in the world for the concert economy. Labor advocates have hailed the proposal as a breakthrough in concert economics practices, while platform companies have warned that the changes could lead to job losses and further litigation.
The UAE reduces the work week
Government of the United Arab Emirates announced that will reduce the work week to four and a half days starting January 1, 2022. The new weekend will be Friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday. Working hours will be from 7:30 to 15:30 from Monday to Thursday and from 7:30 to 12:00 on Fridays. The notice affects all federal government entities, but the proposal has since been approved by private companies. For example, Bloomberg reports that stock exchanges in the UAE will follow the new hours while Dubai budget carrier Flydubai has announced that it will work another week four and a half days.
More on other reforms is here.
Declining purchasing power: The French government allocates inflation compensation
Between December 2021 and February 2022, an additional 100 will be paid to more than 38 million French people, including low-wage workers, who are defined as employees who have received an average monthly salary of less than 2,000 between 1 January and 31 October 2021. The so-called ‘inflation compensation‘aims to combat rising energy prices in France. The supplement will be paid directly by employers to low-skilled qualified employees. The inflation supplement will be completely exempt from social security contributions and income tax and employers will recoup the cost of the supplements through an equivalent reduction in social security contributions.
Insurer offers ‘grandfather’s permission’
Saga Insurance offers employees a week of full-time paid leave when their grandchildren are born. claims Saga that this is the first example of grandparents’ leave for big business in the UK. The head of the people in Saga, Jane Storm, commented that the decision ‘is about helping young grandparents celebrate a special moment. It is also a symbol of how important older workers are to their companies and to society. ‘ Saga’s main market includes grandparents.
The German coalition party is looking for more immigrants for the labor market
To meet the growing demand for labor, to enable growth and to ensure the social welfare system, Germany needs a significant increase in immigration according to the FDP, a coalition party in the new German government. Federal Employment Agency ratings Over 400,000 people are needed annually.
Poland leads the revival of the labor market after the pandemic
Poland has recorded strong figures for keeping people at work during the pandemic. According to the Polish Institute of Economics, Poland recorded a decline in working hours by only 2.1% in 2020, the smallest decline in working hours in the EU and the third smallest decline globally. Poland expects the figure to rise to 2.4% by the end of 2021.
Slovakia introduces weekly testing for unvaccinated workers
As of November 29, 2021, only employees who have been vaccinated, recovered from COVID-19 or tested negative in the last seven days are allowed to enter the workplace in Slovakia. If an employee is unvaccinated or has not had COVID-19 in the last 180 days, the employer should offer him an opportunity to have a free antigen test at the workplace under the supervision of a person selected by the employer. Costs incurred must be reimbursed by the state. The measures have been criticized by public health experts, who claim that weekly antigen self-tests are not as reliable. There are also growing calls for some groups, such as healthcare workers, to face compulsory vaccination.
New work instructions from home in England
From Monday 12 December, people in England should start working again from home (WFH) if possible. According to the government Scientific Advisory Group, WFH is one of the most effective ways to limit social exposure because it reduces face-to-face contact with colleagues and the number of people on public transport. However, employers have issued a wider range of more flexible guidelines since then guidance declared. The “big four” accounting firms and some big banks have said they will allow employees to enter their offices for mental health reasons or for critical business needs. Publisher of the magazine Future and Telegraph Media Group have also made it clear that they need their staff to be in the office.
Sources
2/ https://www.taylorwessing.com/en/insights-and-events/insights/2021/12/work-life—issue-45
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]