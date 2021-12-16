Work / Life: updating international employment news

Issue 45

As 2021 draws to a close, employers will look back with relief after a turbulent year dominated by COVID-19 such as the challenges of working at home, ‘return to work’ policies, vaccinations and ending government support mechanisms. for COVID-19. Other key issues were the impact of Brexit, changes in minimum wages, skills shortages and an increasing focus on diversity and equality in the workplace from board level to recruitment.

Looking forward to 2022, we anticipate that the implementation of the EU Signaling Directive will be a major topic of discussion for HR professionals. Changes in worker status in the concert economy, the ongoing response to COVID-19, and a growing interest in environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) are also likely to be areas of debate in the next 12 months.

The EU is drafting changes to the rules for concert economy workers

The European Commission has published draft rules that improve the rights of concert economy employees by requiring platform companies to consider their executives or couriers as employees. This means that workers will be entitled to legal protection, including receiving a minimum wage. Companies, which include Uber and Deliveroo, will be considered employers if they restrict workers ‘ability to choose their working hours or jobs, monitor workers’ performance through electronic means, and prohibit them from working for third parties. If approved, it would give the EU some of the strictest rules in the world for the concert economy. Labor advocates have hailed the proposal as a breakthrough in concert economics practices, while platform companies have warned that the changes could lead to job losses and further litigation.

The UAE reduces the work week

Government of the United Arab Emirates announced that will reduce the work week to four and a half days starting January 1, 2022. The new weekend will be Friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday. Working hours will be from 7:30 to 15:30 from Monday to Thursday and from 7:30 to 12:00 on Fridays. The notice affects all federal government entities, but the proposal has since been approved by private companies. For example, Bloomberg reports that stock exchanges in the UAE will follow the new hours while Dubai budget carrier Flydubai has announced that it will work another week four and a half days.

Declining purchasing power: The French government allocates inflation compensation

Between December 2021 and February 2022, an additional 100 will be paid to more than 38 million French people, including low-wage workers, who are defined as employees who have received an average monthly salary of less than 2,000 between 1 January and 31 October 2021. The so-called ‘inflation compensation‘aims to combat rising energy prices in France. The supplement will be paid directly by employers to low-skilled qualified employees. The inflation supplement will be completely exempt from social security contributions and income tax and employers will recoup the cost of the supplements through an equivalent reduction in social security contributions.

Insurer offers ‘grandfather’s permission’

Saga Insurance offers employees a week of full-time paid leave when their grandchildren are born. claims Saga that this is the first example of grandparents’ leave for big business in the UK. The head of the people in Saga, Jane Storm, commented that the decision ‘is about helping young grandparents celebrate a special moment. It is also a symbol of how important older workers are to their companies and to society. ‘ Saga’s main market includes grandparents.

The German coalition party is looking for more immigrants for the labor market

To meet the growing demand for labor, to enable growth and to ensure the social welfare system, Germany needs a significant increase in immigration according to the FDP, a coalition party in the new German government. Federal Employment Agency ratings Over 400,000 people are needed annually.

Poland leads the revival of the labor market after the pandemic

Poland has recorded strong figures for keeping people at work during the pandemic. According to the Polish Institute of Economics, Poland recorded a decline in working hours by only 2.1% in 2020, the smallest decline in working hours in the EU and the third smallest decline globally. Poland expects the figure to rise to 2.4% by the end of 2021.

Slovakia introduces weekly testing for unvaccinated workers

As of November 29, 2021, only employees who have been vaccinated, recovered from COVID-19 or tested negative in the last seven days are allowed to enter the workplace in Slovakia. If an employee is unvaccinated or has not had COVID-19 in the last 180 days, the employer should offer him an opportunity to have a free antigen test at the workplace under the supervision of a person selected by the employer. Costs incurred must be reimbursed by the state. The measures have been criticized by public health experts, who claim that weekly antigen self-tests are not as reliable. There are also growing calls for some groups, such as healthcare workers, to face compulsory vaccination.

New work instructions from home in England

From Monday 12 December, people in England should start working again from home (WFH) if possible. According to the government Scientific Advisory Group, WFH is one of the most effective ways to limit social exposure because it reduces face-to-face contact with colleagues and the number of people on public transport. However, employers have issued a wider range of more flexible guidelines since then guidance declared. The “big four” accounting firms and some big banks have said they will allow employees to enter their offices for mental health reasons or for critical business needs. Publisher of the magazine Future and Telegraph Media Group have also made it clear that they need their staff to be in the office.