Real Estate Financing Needs Innovation Leading International Financiers Invest in New Fintech Challenging Platform to Benefit Investors and Borrowers

Launching the first platform in line with Islamic finance in the UK, the peer-to-peer investment platform is set to provide new investment and real estate financing opportunities for communities that have historically lacked products financial available. Nester aims to do so in a transparent, competitive and timely manner.

Nester has two core offerings, an investment product that aims to provide favorable returns for investors and a real estate financing solution for property buyers seeking financing for development projects, commercial purchases and competitively priced exemptions.

The traditional partial reserve banking model has not changed materially for about 150 years. Challenging banks have entered the market to begin introducing technology, improving the customer experience with transparency and speed, but innovation is still needed and Nester aims to push this further in a comprehensive way for all communities. Investors and savers have historically used depositing funds in a bank as the simplest option to earn a return on their investment, even though they earn very little.

Nester believes that empowering the client community with knowledge of its investment products will allow investors to consider its secured fixed income investments in UK real estate as a viable alternative to improve returns from customer savings. For some, this is the only option available where investment products do not exist and these communities, which are financially excluded, will benefit from the Nester solution.

The Nester solution facilitates the financing and investment of real estate in a transparent, ethical and fair manner. Moreover, the shift towards a more technologically educated population and a wider range of new technology startups has seen other open sectors offer new opportunities for investors. Nester adds this with a product that is available to everyone.

Who is Nester?

Nester introduces an innovative, ethical and digital alternative to legacy banking. The new technology-enabled platform offers competitive and easy financing for borrowers, while providing an opportunity for investors who want to support individual developments or investment projects. Investors will have the opportunity to have substantial reliable returns, secured by a first fee on the property asset itself.

Nester has completed a significant pre-Series A capital increase by numerous valued investors to support an innovative investment / borrowing approach through a personalized software platform developed by the Nester team over the past three years.

Founded on an ethical culture, trust and transparency, Nester is the democratization of real estate financing, benefiting all property investors seeking finance, not just the ultra-rich. The “peer-to-peer” platform in line with Islamic finance allows borrowers direct access to the options of financing the transfer, renovation and development of the property.

How do they work?

Investors provide capital investments to borrowers by investing directly in financing, while their investment is secured in the underlying asset (s) of the property. Transactions are sourced from Nester, who in turn carefully scrutinizes and signs each agreement himself before offering the opportunity to investors. Nester is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and ensures full transparency and adherence to comprehensive risk mitigation to protect its clients.

Nester has approved over 4 million loans which will soon be available to investors on the Nester platform. There are a number of additional pipeline transactions across the UK, which are set to generate returns of over 6.0% per annum.

Who is behind Nester?

At the helm of Nester’s day-to-day work is the co-founder and CEO:

Youness Abidou A qualified accountant and former Senior Relationship Manager at ABC Bank, VP of Structured Real Estate Finance in Gatehouse Bank PLC and Islamic finance specialist.

Nester has a very different approach and aims to provide favorable returns for investors on a monthly basis, while facilitating access to finance for SME borrowers, all in relation to customers who were previously excluded from financial products. It is a simple and efficient platform-driven process using our technology guided by the credit risk assessment algorithm, with rigorous care performed by experts and all secured in the property assets themselves.

We’ve put together a talent and investment star room to support Nester’s business, all of which come from the highest levels of global finance – demonstrating the strength of our product and our team. I am humbled to be part of such a collective of like-minded, highly respected professionals as we strive to challenge and democratize real estate financing and the Islamic finance industry.

And the outstanding individuals who support Nester business:

Mohammed Paracha – Co-founder

Senior Lawyer and Specialist in Islamic Finance at Norton Rose Fulbright where he is the head of the Middle East. Formerly a member of the Bank of England Committee on Islamic Finance, Head of Center for the Development of Islamic Economy in Dubai and CEO and Head of Europe at Al Salam Europe Ltd, European arm of Al Salam Bank in Bahrain.

One of the reasons I co-founded Nester with Youness is to restore our preconceived thinking when it comes to our daily investment needs. We are pre-programmed from an early age to use banks in a certain way, including for all our investments.

A key driver for me is to address financial inclusion, which is also at the heart of Islamic finance, advocating for a fairer way of distributing wealth compared to the traditional partial reserve banking model still used by banks. Nester provides a realistic alternative for both borrowers and investors and we hope our journey together will be enlightening.

Ikbal Khan Investor through his Family Office; Baraka Khan Family Office.

Founding Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Amanah & The capital of the morning; Board Member at Jadwa Investments Saudi Arabia; AND MENA Infrastructure Fund.

I have had the privilege of contributing to the success of the Islamic finance industry in many countries and this, my investment in Nester, is exciting as it is the first such Fintech platform to provide an ethical framework that offers innovative financing and investment solutions. for a sector that has long needed innovation, says Iqbal Khan.

Tariq Usmani MBE The main investor

CEO and Co-Founder of Henley Homes, housing developer. Chairman of the Islamic Center of West London and the Former Offender Mozaics Program.

This is the beginning of the democratization of real estate investments, regardless of whether someone is buying real estate and needs financing or is interested in earning a fixed profit with real estate as collateral. Nester is innovative and focused on inclusion for all. With this ethic at the heart of his offer, I am pleased to be a director and a leading investor in this business, says Tariq Usmani MBE, a leading investor

