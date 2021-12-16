Ontario Airport will welcome 271,000 for holiday travel





ONTARIO, California Ontario International Airport is close to reaching pre-pandemic passenger levels this holiday season as travel demand grows despite the recent increase in the omicron variant. What you need to know More than a quarter of a million people expect to travel to and from Ontario International Airport this winter holiday season

The increase in passengers comes between the coronavirus pandemic and the increase in cases due to the omicron variant

U.S. health officials are urging unvaccinated people to get vaccinated or get vaccinated to get a booster to protect themselves

Ontario Airport has seen an increase in passenger traffic this year Ontario airport officials said more than a quarter of a million passengers, or about 271,000 people, are expected to fly in and out of Ontario’s San Bernardino County airport this winter holiday season. “There is tremendous isolated energy among passengers right now,” Steve Lambert, the airport spokesman, said in an interview with Spectrum News. “After the last year and a half, people are eager to spend the holidays with family and friends and are willing to travel long distances to do so.” The expected increase in vacation travel, one of the busiest times of the year, comes amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and an increase in cases from the newly discovered omicron variant COVID-19. There are still many things that scientists and health officials do not know about the latest version. However, US officials were quite concerned last month banning tourists from some African countries, where the virus was first detected, and young and strict international travel restrictions to limit its spread. U.S. health officials are urging those who have not been vaccinated to do so and fully vaccinated individuals to receive a third booster injection to protect them from the latest variant of the coronavirus. In California, the recent rise in COVID-19 cases prompted health officials to require wearing masks in all indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status until Jan. 15. Airport spokesman Lambert said Ontario Airport continues to follow the federal mandate of masks across terminals and airlines. Since the beginning of the pandemic, he said they have been “very aggressive about disinfecting all touch surfaces during the day, using signage as a reminder and infrared technology on our escalators as a further disinfectant measure”. According to airport officials, the airport continues to recover from the impact of the pandemic on travel and has seen a significant increase in passengers this year. Officials reported that they almost arrived in 2019 Levels before the pandemic in October. AND this Thanksgiving holiday, more than 180,000 passengers flew in and out of the airport, almost equal to the pre-pandemic passenger volumes from Thanksgiving 2019. This holiday season, airport officials expect to welcome more than 271,000 passengers to fly to and from Ontario between December 18 and January 4, averaging about 15,000 people with their busiest days on December 21 and December 22, when the airport awaits 17,000 leaflets in those days. The airport did not make a forecast for last year because of the virus, Lambert said. Although the number of passengers on holiday is a 7% drop compared to two years ago, the airport still expects to be very busy. “Ontario International experienced pre-pandemic passenger volumes during Thanksgiving. Although we do not expect the same levels in the coming weeks, our passenger terminals will still be lively,” said Ronald O. Loveridge, vice chairman of the Board of the Authority. Ontario International Airport. Commissioners, in a statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spectrumnews1.com/ca/la-west/transportation/2021/12/15/ontario-international-airport-is-almost-at-pre-pandemic-holiday-travel-levels The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos