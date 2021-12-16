‘Breaker’ measures needed to prevent Omicron from dominating ICUs, says scientific table

The COVID-19 science board in Ontario on Thursday called for immediate and strict public health measures to combat a growing increase in the Omicron variant that could see ICU admissions reach “volatile levels” in early next year.

The latest group modeling suggests that without “breaker” restrictions to reduce social contacts by about 50 percent, reinforcing shocks alone may not be enough to stop daily cases from reaching between 6,000 and more 10,000 per day by the end of 2021.

Such measures, along with a sustained boost campaign of about 250,000 to 350,000 a day, could keep new cases below 5,000 a day in the same time frame, the table said. The newest infections ever recorded in Ontario during the pandemic were 4,812 on April 16, during the peak of the third wave.

“It’s not a blockage, it’s not a house arrest warrant. But it involves a reduction in contacts,” said Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of the advisory group, who presented the latest forecasts at a news conference in Toronto.

Measures could include things like further capacity constraints for indoor environments and better enforcement of camouflage rules, Brown said.

“These are not new things we have not seen before, they are essential public health measures,” he continued. “Every day you wait, you have a bigger spread and a bigger challenge ahead of you.”

These changes will buy time for the province to strengthen its reinforcing coverage, Brown said.

Without additional additional measures, admissions of COVID patients to critical care, in an absolutely worse scenario, could reach 600 by the new year, modeling suggests.

The province has said about 600 ICU beds are available, with nearly 500 more available for growth capacity if needed, but experts have said operations will begin to be affected after approximately 300 COVID-19 patients are in critical care.

As of last night, 328 people with COVID-19 were in the hospital, up from 309 at the same time last week. Similarly, there were 165 patients being treated for COVID-related illnesses at the ICU, up from 155 last Thursday.

“This is likely to be the hardest wave of the pandemic. There is still some uncertainty, but there is an undeniable urgency,” Brown said. “Waiting to take action means waiting until it is too late to take action.”

The province offers no indication of renewed restrictions

In a statement in response to the conference, the Ministry of Health did not provide any indication that any further public health restrictions are coming, beyond a 50 percent reduction in capacity for facilities holding more than 1,000 people, which was announced on Wednesday. .

Asked specifically if this move would be enough, Brown said it would certainly help, but does not arrive at the kind of “switch” needed.

“They are not enough to really curb the rapid growth of the variant,” he said.

In its statement, the province said the modeling “affirms” that better defense against Omicron is dramatically increasing access to reinforcements. It was announced this week that from Monday, anyone 18 years and older who has taken the second dose more than three months ago will be able to book a booster appointment.

The public health units collectively administered another 119,286 boosters yesterday. A total of 1,441,100 Ontarians have now received a third dose.

The statement noted that up to two million fast tests will be available free of charge at pop-up testing sites in high-traffic environments, including shopping malls, retail outlets, holiday markets, public libraries, and transit centers during the holidays as well as at selected LCBO Locations.

Here you can find a list of confirmed pop-up pages so far. Each person is limited to one package containing five tests.

Uncertainty over the severity of Omicron cases

In its modeling update, the scientific table drew a skeptical eye towards the conclusion that Omicron results in less severe health outcomes for those infected with it.

Recent data suggest that hospital admissions and ICUs in the South African province of Gauteng, which has been hit particularly hard by Omicron, are on the rise.

Similarly, a rapid increase in Omicron cases has led to a greater increase in hospital admissions and ICU admissions than any previous wave in South Africa more widely, the table said.

The population of South Africa is also, on average, younger than that of Ontario. The average age in South Africa is 27 years, while in Ontario it is 41. Further, it is estimated that approximately 90 percent of South Africans have previously been infected with a COVID variant, giving a degree of resistance to serious diseases, compared with only 10 percent of Ontarians.

Early data from Denmark, the table shows, show that the overall percentage of Omicron cases requiring hospitalization is not lower when compared to previous types. In fact, the rate is even somewhat higher.

Brown acknowledged that there is still some uncertainty about the final severity of Omicron’s cases, but also noted that the large number of expected cases means that Ontario hospitals will be strained even if the average results are not as bad as delta or other variants.

“It’s a serious, highly contagious disease that grows very fast,” he said. “Although there is uncertainty, waiting for more information will eliminate the possibility of action.”

He went on to recommend that despite any further restrictions imposed by the government, Ontarians should get a booster as soon as they can, wear the highest quality mask they can find, and avoid indoor spaces filled with people.

“It’s an airborne disease, I think it’s clear,” Brown said.

Test positivity rate 7%.

Ontario, meanwhile, reported 2,421 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the most in a single day in seven months and an 88 percent increase over the same time last week.

Today’s additional cases push the seven-day average to 1,676, an increase of 59 percent from last Thursday.

The latest estimate of the scientific table has the number of new Omicron-related cases in Ontario at a rate to double every two days or so.

Omicron is infecting four to eight times more people than Delta, according to Dr. Kieran Moore, chief health physician in Ontario, and has already become the dominant type in the province.

Ontariore Public Health reported a positive seven percent rate from 54,724 tests on Thursday. This is the highest level since May 18, when a rate of 7.6 percent was reported in just 22,915 total tests.

While cases and positivity rates are rising in most of the province, the number of COVID patients in hospitals and intensive care has continued to remain relatively stable, although there are signs that the burden is slowly increasing.

The Ministry of Health also reported the deaths of nine other people with COVID, bringing the official number to 10,102.

