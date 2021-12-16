A gust of wind engulfed a jumping castle in Tasmania 30 meters in the air, killing 5 childrenExBulletin



change subtitles / Grant Wells / Reuters

/ Grant Wells / Reuters

Five children were killed and several others injured at a school holiday in Tasmania when a strong wind blew a jumping castle more than 30 feet into the air.

Nine students at Hillcrest Elementary School in Devonport fell from about 10 feet or 32 feet after a “significant local wind event caused a jumping castle and some inflated” zorb “balls to rise into the air,” Tasmanian Police said. in a statement on Thursday.

They initially said four children were killed in the incident, but confirmed to NPR that a fifth later died at the hospital.

Four children remain hospitalized, with three in critical condition and one in serious condition, according to Tasmanian Prime Minister Peter Gutwein.

Commissioner Darren Hine told reporters that the victims include two boys and two girls in 6th grade, which would suggest they were 11 or 12 years old.

“On a day when these children had to celebrate their last day in elementary school, rather we are all mourning their loss,” he said.

School day was supposed to be a holiday

Hillcrest Elementary School had celebrated the end of the school year with a “Big Day In,” according to a post on it. Facebook page. The activity included water activities such as sliding and sprinkling games, as well as games, dancing, arts and crafts, a jumping castle and topa zorb (swollen, transparent spheres also known as “human hamster balls”).

School later posted on Facebook that an accident had occurred and urged parents to urgently take their children.

Police said the incident happened around 10 a.m. local time and that officers and emergency responders arrived at the scene within minutes to begin delivering first aid.

Law enforcement officials and Tasmanians are offering their thoughts and sympathies to loved ones, community members and the first responders affected by the tragedy.

“On a day when school children are celebrating the end of their term, so close to Christmas, it is simply unimaginable that this shocking tragedy has occurred,” Gutwein said in a statement. “We are ready to offer whatever support we can to the families directly affected, the students, the staff, the wider community and the emergency services and our first responders, who I know are also deeply affected.”

He added that the incident will be “fully and thoroughly investigated” by the police and Tasmanian work, the state regulator of workplace safety.

Hine said investigations are already underway, with witnesses to be interviewed and a report to be prepared for the doctor. Because of this, he could not go into detail about questions such as how many children were in the jumping castle or what was used to anchor him to the ground.

Counseling is available to all affected

Meanwhile, officials said support and counseling are being made available to all involved.

Tim Bullard, secretary of the Tasmanian Department of Education, said at a conference that his “immediate priority” is to support the children, families and staff affected.

“We are coordinating a range of services as a critical response to support students, families and staff, and our approach is being led by our senior psychologists, who are trained in informed trauma practice,” he said. “We have a team of professional support staff on site to provide immediate support to students and staff, and that includes our psychologists, social workers and chaplains.”

Staff will also be on site on Friday, he said, with ongoing support to be provided over the weekend and during the holidays.

Other sources cited by the police include 24-hour mental health service hotlines, including one specifically for children.

Similar tragedies have occurred over the years

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the day’s events “unthinkably heartbreaking”.

“Young children on a fun day out with their families, and it turns into such a horrific tragedy,” he said. told reporters. “At this time of year. It just breaks your heart.”

Fatal incidents involving jumping castles are not unheard of.

Two children died and 20 were injured when the wind blew a jumping castle into the air in central China in 2019, and there were two workers at the fair convicted of aggravated negligent homicide in 2016, after a jumping castle was swept away nearly 1,000 feet in a park while a 7-year-old was still inside. And in 2014, two kindergartens in upstate New York were injured when the house where they were playing was blown up by a strong wind.

This story originally appeared on Morning edition live blog.