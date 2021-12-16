US sanctions China’s biotechnology sector for abuses of Uyghur rights | International Trade News





The Biden administration strikes at Chinese companies with export restrictions, citing national security and human rights.

The Biden administration has imposed trade sanctions on several Chinese companies and institutions, citing national security and China’s crackdown on its predominantly Muslim Uighur minority population. The U.S. Department of Commerce said Thursday it was blacklisting a number of Chinese tech companies, accusing the Beijing government of advancing high-tech oversight of Uighurs. The move bans companies from trading or exchanging products with the United States. The scientific pursuit of biotechnology and medical innovation can save lives. Unfortunately, to [Peoples Republic of China] is choosing to use these technologies to pursue control over its people and oppress members of ethnic and religious minority groups, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement. The Department of Commerce added the Chinese Academy of Military Medical Sciences and its 11 research institutes to the US list of companies and institutions subject to export controls. The move comes after a US investment ban imposed last week on Chinese facial recognition company SenseTime could worsen the already strained relationship between Beijing and Washington. The Chinese Embassy in Washington, DC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Reuters news agency. United Nations experts and human rights groups estimate that more than a million people, mostly Uighurs and members of other Muslim minorities, have been imprisoned in recent years in a large camp system in China’s western region of Xinjiang. China denies abuses in Xinjiang. Human rights groups have also recounted unprecedented Uyghur surveillance, including DNA tracking and artificial intelligence surgeries to identify and monitor faces. A UK-based independent tribunal ruled last week that the Chinese government had committed genocide, crimes against humanity and torture against Uighurs and other minorities. The U.S. has also described China’s treatment of Uighurs as genocide, citing the situation in Xinjiang in a decision earlier this month to launch a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing. The US also added HMN International, formerly Huawei Marine; Jiangsu Hengtong Marine Cable Systems; Jiangsu Hengtong OpticElectric; Shanghai Aoshi Control Technology Co Ltd; and Zhongtian Technology Submarine Cable on its blacklist on Thursday. The announcement was part of a broader Biden administration effort to address China’s use of technology to monitor, suppress and control its population, a senior official told Reuters. Meanwhile, the US Congress is advancing new legislation aimed at giving the Biden administration more economic means to punish China for treating Uighurs. A bill banning imports from Xinjiang was passed in the House of Representatives on December 10 and is now pending in the Senate. In October, more than 40 countries criticized China at the UN for reported torture and oppression of Uighurs and other religious and ethnic minorities in Xinjiang. Also Thursday, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced trade sanctions against a number of other entities in China, Georgia, Malaysia and Turkey, accusing them of diverting U.S. items to the Iranian military. We can not allow American goods, technologies and software that support medical science and biotechnological innovation to be diverted to uses contrary to U.S. national security, Raimondo said.

