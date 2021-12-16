Explained: Why the UAE suspended the $ 23 billion arms deal with the US

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has suspended talks with the United States over a $ 23 billion deal that includes the purchase of 50 F-35 fighter jets, 18 armed drones and missiles.

The suspension was first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, in a report saying the decision would be a significant shock between the two countries that are increasingly at odds over China’s role in the Persian Gulf. seven countries: Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates).

The UAE has been a key ally for the US in the Middle East and they established formal diplomatic relations in 1972 following the formation of the UAE and independence from the UK.

Following the UAE decision, the US said it was ready to move forward with the sale of the aircraft. Reuters reported that one of the hurdles for the UAE is the US restriction on how F-35s can be used. Significantly, Israel, which only recently normalized relations with the UAE, was the first country to purchase the F-35. She got her first F-35 in June 2016 and made her combat debut in 2018, when she carried out attacks in the Middle East.

The F-35 is a single-seat aircraft, which has the ability to go supersonic (the ability to fly faster than the speed of light) for a short period of time and has advanced stealth characteristics. Stealth aircraft are designed in a way that makes it difficult to detect them by their enemies. The inclusion of covert features includes the reduction of aircraft radar signature by carefully shaping the aircraft frame and special gear. An F-35 aircraft costs about $ 80 million.

The $ 23 billion deal

The US and the UAE signed the agreement in January, just at the end of Donald Trumps’s term, and was part of the former presidents’ efforts to arm US strategic allies in the Middle East. The agreement followed closely the Abrahamic Agreements, which marked the normalization of relations between the UAE and Israel. The Abrahamic Agreements, which the U.S. facilitated mediation, were signed by the leaders of Bahrain, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates in September 2020.

According to an analysis by Robert Barron for the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), the agreements were part of the Trump administration’s regional security agenda, particularly to oppose Iran.

As part of this security agenda, the US has given priority to improving relations between Israel and the Gulf states, something the latter countries have been wary of because of the Israel-Palestine conflict. As part of the Abraham Agreement, Israel agreed to prohibit further annexation of Palestinian territory.

Significantly, Israel already uses US F-35 jets, which the UAE has been trying to buy from the US for a long time. A September 2020 report in The Times of Israel said that the sale of these aircraft between the US and the UAE was suspended due to a previous commitment to defend Israel’s military advantage in the region, which meant that the US would refrain from selling weapons of the same caliber to both Israel and a Gulf country without Israeli approval.

The report also said that then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly gave the green light to the deal at the time, while criticizing it in public.

US-UAE relations

On November 10, 2020, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced that the U.S. Department of State had taken a decision to approve a possible foreign military sale to the United Arab Emirates of F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and related equipment. for an estimated cost of $ 10.4 billion.

This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a key regional partner. The UAE has been and continues to be a vital US partner for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East, the November 10 announcement said.

But recently, there are concerns about the role China is playing in the Persian Gulf, in particular, the US is worrying about relations between the UAE and China. First, the UAE has partnered with Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei to launch its 5G network. Huawei has been banned by the US after claiming that the company’s ties to the Chinese government and its military (Huawei was founded by Ren Zhengfei, an engineer who served in the People’s Liberation Army of China) make it a threat to national security.

In fact, several reports from recent months said that US President Joe Biden had put pressure on the UAE to remove Huawei from its telecommunications network, casting doubt on the F-35 deal. Earlier, the US had excluded Turkey from the F-35 program, which aimed to buy 100 aircraft following a dispute between the two over Turkey’s acquisition of a Russian air defense system.

According to a June 2021 report published by Nikkei Asia, the UAE and China have agreed to produce the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine at a new plant being built in Abu Dhabi and the former is also using Chinese applications for it. administered vaccines.