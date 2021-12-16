COVID-19: Hamilton High Schools to Modify Winter Return Amid Omicron Concerns – Hamilton

Major Hamilton High Schools are putting in place precautionary measures and modifications ahead of the resumption of classes in January amid an increase in COVID-19 linked to the more infectious Omicron variant.

McMaster University officials say they will begin their winter term on Jan. 10 as planned, but only virtually with a large portion of its classes.

“We are asking instructors, with limited exceptions in clinical settings, to hold classes practically for the first week with personal instruction starting January 17,” President and Vice-Chancellor David Farrar said in a message to students.

Read more: COVID-19 rapid tests, active card examinations for Hamilton students as Omicron grows

The university has already told staff to “work 100 percent remotely” if possible, as of Wednesday, and has suspended formal and informal university social gatherings both on-campus and off-campus until January 17th.

The story goes down the ad

Libraries will remain open with camouflage, physical distancing and checks while the athletic premises close on December 20th and reopen on January 17th. Some exceptions will be structured university activities and elite training of athletes.

Students will be allowed to return to residency on January 14 instead of January 7.

















2:40

Ontario parents worry about school closure to pursue winter break





Previous video



The next video





“We will continue to monitor the province and our local health unit and provide additional planning updates early in the new year when we need to have a clearer picture of the road the pandemic is taking,” Farrar said.

As of Wednesday, over 99 percent of faculty, 97 percent of students, and 98 percent of staff have been fully vaccinated at McMaster.

Mohawk College will also have a temporary reduction in personal tuition when its classes return on January 6th.

The story goes down the ad

“Until January 30, the college will continue with the academic format we used for the fall semester,” president and CEO Ron McKerlie told Global News in an email.

“This means that all the personally requested tutoring will continue in January, but all other lessons that would be done in person will be delivered using virtual and distance sending for January.”

Other changes for the school include the cancellation of all personal events, internal and external, however the athletic and recreational centers as well as student residences will remain open to students and staff.

Read more: Ontarians over the age of 18 can receive COVID vaccine boosters on Monday

At the entry checkpoints, the examination of vaccination tests with students will continue. Those without confirmation or an approved exception will be rejected.

Visitors will not be allowed and masks are mandatory regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

“Our goal remains to bring students back to campus to learn in person, and we continue to work toward that goal,” McKerlie said.

Trends Ontario reports 2,421 new cases of COVID, nearly double the number from a week ago

Canadians have been told not to travel amid the spread of Omicron COVID-19. But will the plans be canceled?

“We are closely monitoring the pandemic situation. We will re-evaluate these plans once the path of the variant becomes clearer. ”

The college vaccination rate is approaching 90 percent and is expected to pass 95 percent by the end of the fall semester.

The story goes down the ad

A number of other Ontario universities including the University of Toronto, York University and the University of Guelph announced similar modifications to their winter semesters this week due to the increase in COVID-19 cases across the province.

Hamilton reports 93 new cases of COVID-19, the highest since the summer

Public health reported 93 new cases of COVID on Wednesday, a number not seen since the summer when the city discovered 95 cases on Aug. 27.

The average number of daily Hamilton cases of COVID-19 over the past seven days rose again daily to 56, from 53 reported on Tuesday. The last time the city saw that number was on September 6, when the average weekly case rate was also 56.

The city’s 100,000 case is now at 66 a week, more than double the number recorded on November 30th.

Active cases also increased between Tuesday and Wednesday, ranging from 411 to 423.

The story goes down the ad

Read more: Ontario reports more than 1,800 new cases of COVID as daily counts continue to rise

More than 78 percent of active cases are in persons under the age of 50, while 46 percent of infected individuals are under the age of 30.

The city reported eight new outbreaks Tuesday with six in schools. As of December 15, there are 28 increases across the city related to 83 cases in total.

Hospitals in Hamilton added three more patients with COVID-19 overnight and are now reporting 29 patients combined with COVID-19 as of Dec. 15.

Last Wednesday, as St. Joe’s and Hamilton Health Sciences reported 13 patients combined.

Richardson says hospitalizations for COVID-19 are still considered low with an average of less than one new admission per day.

Read more: Quebec, Ontario, PEI Introduces New Measures to Slow Omicron Spread

However, the chief doctor said that there are concerns in that area as it is not yet known the severity of the diseases that the new variant brings with it.

“The staff is working hard … across Ontario and around the world to understand what the disease is … and to see what level of severity it has,” Richardson said.

The story goes down the ad

Over 78% of qualified Hamiltonians are fully vaccinated

Hamilton Health partners administered close to 3,900 doses of vaccine on Tuesday, a 60 percent increase on injections compared to a week earlier on Tuesday.

Over 20,000 doses have been administered in the last seven days, which is more than the estimated 17,000 given seven days ago.

Read more: Uncertainty Omicron Turbid Canada’s Inflation Forecasts: Fiscal Update

As of Tuesday, 78.7 percent of qualified Hamiltonians over the age of five have been fully vaccinated while 83.3 percent have had at least a single dose.

Slightly more than 85 percent of residents over the age of 12 have had at least one pair of shots, while about 88 percent have had one.

The story goes down the ad

The city is still behind the provincial average, which has 87.7 percent fully vaccinated 12-plus, and 90.3 percent with at least a single dose.

Over 90 percent of those over the age of 60 in the city have undergone a series of injections and are fully vaccinated.

Excluding young children ages five to 11, Hamiltonians in the 18-24 age group represent the lowest vaccination rates of those who qualify in the community with just over 77 percent fully vaccinated.

View link »

<br />

