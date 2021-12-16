Some prime ministers say federal travel moves are ‘political theater’ without evidence – National

The Trudeau government’s discontinued goal this week to increase travel restrictions is little more than a “political theater” by a government that cannot produce data to support tight travel rules, say numerous sources working for the prime ministers who attended the meeting of the First Ministers on Tuesday.

The meeting was convened by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to look at ways to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The 90-minute hasty teleconference convened by Trudeau opened with federal officials telling surprised prime ministers that Ottawa was considering reintroducing a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all incoming non-essential travelers, regardless of vaccination status. or nationality, and planning to impose a total ban on all foreign nationals who are not essential to entry.

Several prime ministers challenged both Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and the country’s chief medical officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, at the meeting, asking them to give a scientific reasoning for imposing such drastic restrictions. None were insured. Duclos, sources said, struggled to explain the scientific reasoning behind such proposed measures while Tam acknowledged that such measures, at this point in the pandemic, would not hinder the spread of the Omicron variant.

Instead, a day after that meeting, Duclos announced that Canada would reintroduce a travel advice recommending that no Canadians travel abroad unless absolutely necessary.

But the frustrated efforts of federal politicians to seek support for the new quarantine and travel bans, along with the existing ban on travelers entering from six African countries, had several sources in the prime minister’s office suggesting that politicians are violating scientists when it comes. for making public health rules.

















“Why? “Theater and the appearance of leadership,” said an aide to one of the prime ministers at the meeting. An aide to another prime minister used a similar phrase, describing the restrictions imposed by Ottawa on Tuesday’s meeting as “political theater.”

Sources in four different offices of the prime minister, two of whom listened to the 90-minute teleconference, shared their observations about Tuesday’s First Ministerial Meeting with Global News. Each of them asked not to be identified except as a senior aide to a prime minister. One of the concerns of prime ministers is that a public already tired of the constraints of public health will resist the new rules set by politicians who cannot be supported by science.

At a press conference a day after the First Meeting of Ministers, Dr. Tam and her deputy Dr. Howard Njoo seemed to support the thesis that factors other than science were now influencing federal cabinet decisions.

“We work… to gather the best advice we can based on science,” said Dr. Njoo. “Decision-makers take this into account, but we acknowledge that there are other considerations at stake, beyond just the kind of public health technical advice we can give to ministers.”

The current ban on all incoming travel from six African countries was cited as an example of a public health rule made by politicians without data to support such a rule.

Globe and Mail this week asked the Public Health Agency of Canada to provide data to support Canada’s existing ban on incoming trips from six African countries where the Omicron variant initially gained prompt control and was told that such data could not be provided as the collection of random tests “was not created to have sufficient statistical power to provide estimates of positivity rates by country of origin”.

Indeed, when Njoo was asked by reporters Wednesday for the scientific reasoning to support the targeted travel ban targeting these six countries, he failed.

“I am not saying that there is a reason in one way or another. They were obviously monitoring the situation. We have, in a way, the data, “said Dr. Njoo.

And instead of defending the travel ban in Africa, Dr. Tam said: “It’s very important for us to reconsider politics.”

















0:59

WHO Director-General says travel bans do not work, punishes countries that do the right thing December 1, 2021



“Concentrating travel measures in certain African countries has done nothing and continues to do nothing to protect Canada,” said Dr. Isaac Bogoch on Thursday. Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Toronto, noted the data from 2009 when, in response to that year’s H1N1 pandemic, Canada imposed similar travel bans from a small group of countries. There was no evidence to suggest that those 2009 bans worked.

That said, epidemiologists generally agree that there is a role for general or widespread travel restrictions at certain points in a pandemic.

“Travel and community spread are interrelated: one feeds the other,” said Colin Furness, an assistant professor at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto. “Travel bans make sense from the beginning to restrict the entry of the variant. It buys time. Once the variant has taken over, travel bans have no value. “So we were right to stop the trip and we will soon have the right to end such bans.”