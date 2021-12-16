Get out, catch Covid, ignore science. Or believe in Chris Whitty | John Crace

Yyou can tell whom the country trusts. People no longer watch Boris Johnson on TV and wonder why this liar is lying to me. They already know why. Boris lies because he knows no other way to interact. Fraud is its default setting. It is not just the past that is a foreign country; is also the present. Truth and Boris have never spoken. So when Chris Whitty and the Prime Minister hold a press conference together, there is only one person the country is listening to.

In the early days of the pandemic, the chief medical officer looked quite shocked by the star from Johnson’s joke and Downing Street environment and would automatically tend to push whatever Johnson was saying. Even the things he knew were nonsense. But over the past nine months, the chief medical officer has awakened and is no longer deceived by the prevailing narcissist. Instead he says his opinion.

Wednesday night was one such case. Just as Johnson was talking hurriedly about people still needing to go out and party, not just meet yours, despite the Omicron variant being much more transmissible than Delta, Whitty went as an independent. According to him, the government councils did not go far enough and were simply misleading. If you wanted an equal chance to spend Christmas without getting sick, do not worry about stopping the NHS from overloading, then it was time to start canceling some commitments and re-prioritizing your social calendar.

The reaction was almost immediate. Although many people had already decided to shorten their social events based on the fact that it is invariably safer to do the opposite of what the government suggests, given that its health policy is guided by what they will tolerate the most libertarians bony to the right of the Conservative party. rather than the public good, many more chose to follow Whittys advice and cancel Christmas parties and outings.

It was no surprise then that Labor chose to ask an urgent question, asking the Treasury to do more for legal sick pay for those who do not work and to provide financial assistance to the hospitality and entertainment industries. The shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, had a good excuse for not being in the Commons personally: she was at home being isolated.

Rishi Sunak, not so much. He is on a relaxing tour in San Francisco, seeing friends in Sausalito, Napa Valley and Haight-Ashbury. Oh, and it definitely works extremely hard. Mainly in distancing from Boris. He does not want to be seen too close to the prime minister with the possibility of a nearby leadership election sometime in the new year. Sunak and Johnson match each other in shares of infidelity in self-service.

Steve Baker is turning into a vigilant unit with a man. Photo: WIktor Szymanowicz / NurPhoto / Rex / Shutterstock

In the absence of the chancellor, we took the unfortunate little minister John Glen, who spent a miserable 45 minutes of persecution by MPs from all parties. It will be fine, he said desperately. Everyone can only wait in the afternoon. To give Rish a chance to wake up, get into a yoga session followed by a tantric massage and then make a 10-minute phone call with some unnecessarily stressed businessmen in the UK. Meanwhile, everyone can take some deep breaths without Omicron and reorganize their chi. Or kundalini. Or something.

None of them secured anyone remotely. Glen tried again, repeating what the government had done and issuing harsh suggestions that something would happen within a day or so after Rishi had completed his ayahuasca’s life-changing experience. So people can stop harassing the Treasury for their concerns about going out of business. He was fed up with people who always thought mainly of themselves. This was the problem of society. A lot of me, me, me. Om.

People just have to bow down and follow the government’s advice to go out and catch Covid. This is what Boris wanted people to do and this is what they had to do. After all, this way no club or restaurant would be endangered. He would also like to take his team to the record for lunch on Monday in Salisbury. And can anyone keep the bill. I have news for Glen. Someone on his team would probably cancel the reservation while talking and he would eat on his own. Not for the first time, I think.

All of this was superfluous for the increasingly volatile Steve Baker, who is turning into a vigilant unit with one man. Beware of anything half-reasonable. He wanted to know why unelected scientists, who actually know their subject, should be allowed to have a say in the defense of the NHS. The people who should have had the final say on public health were politicians who were paid to make wrong judgments. And if people died, they died. It was God’s way of punishing a decadent society that no longer trusted its prime minister. Glen and the rest of the room stared at the crowded floor.

Expensive Rishi brand sliders available at 99.99 from www.dishirishi.com was not the only one that avoided a bullet in the Commons. Liz calls me Maam Truss, Sunaks’s main rival for Boriss’s work, was working on her Instagram account with the British theme, and thus was unable to answer Tom Tugendhats’s urgent question as to why Johnson had lied to her during questions from prime ministers about the projected 10% cuts. at the Foreign Ministry.

This time it was James Cleverly, who continues to be on a mission to refute theories of nominative determinism, who had to clear the mess. Read my lips, he said. There would be no 10% cuts for the Foreign Ministry. There may be cuts of 9.8% or 10.2%. But there are definitely no 10% cuts. He was lame even for the normal standards of ministerial denials and did not deceive anyone. We had a government that even the Conservatives could not trust and gave up on the UK’s Brexit lies as a global superpower. Merry Christmas, United Kingdom.