Thursday Miami Dolphins Notebook: Calvin Returns, Going International, Practice Squad Notes, More

The connection from New England-Miami is lively and good.

The latest evidence has come with line-up Calvin Munson, whom the Dolphins sought to resign from the Patriots late Wednesday.

It is the latest turning point in Munson’s career in the NFL, which has seen the Dolphins sign him from the New England coaching staff in 2019 and the Patriots signing him from the Miami practice team earlier this year.

Munson played in six games for New England this season, mostly in special teams, although he had a blow to the Patriots’ 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 10.

Munson played all 16 games for the Dolphins last season and 220 of his 267 photos came in special teams, which tells you more or less why the team returned him.

He becomes the ninth line defender on the active list, joining Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts, Sam Eguavoen, Vince Biegel, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jaelan Phillips, Duke Riley and Darius Hodge. Brennan Scarlett is in the injured reserve and will be eligible to return next week.

INTERNATIONAL DOLPHINS

The Dolphins joined the LA Rams as the only teams to be given access to the home marketing zone in three different locations when the NFL announced the initiative Wednesday.

Miami was given HMA access to Brazil, the UK and Spain.

The Dolphins were the only team given this access in Brazil; they will share the UK market with the Bears, Jaguar, Vikings, Jets and 49ers; and will share the Spanish market with the Bears.

Here’s what it means, according to the NFL press release: “As part of the HMA International program, clubs will have access to international markets for at least a five-year term, during which a club will have the right to follow activities in that international market that are consistent with what they can do in their local HMA.It includes personal and digital marketing, corporate sponsorship sales, fan events and activations, football activities for youth, merchandise sales and co-marketing relationships with other sports and entertainment properties in the market. “

These activities can start for the 18 teams involved in the initiative on January 1st.

Moreover, all 32 teams will play at least one international game over the next eight seasons, with the aim of placing the teams in their international HMAs, meaning Brazil, UK or Spain for the Dolphins.

Miami has already played five games in England, including this year when the Dolphins lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

NOTES OF PRACTICAL SQUAD

It is very interesting that the Dolphins did not defend rookie Gerrid Doaks from being excluded from the coaching staff, considering how short-sighted the team is to return because of Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Phillip Lindsay who are all in Reserve / COVID-19 list.

It is even more surprising given that Doaks had been defended every week since Week 7, although it would be reasonable to assume that no team would want to sign Doaks given all the COVID issues in the room. return of the Dolphins.

The four defenses this week were used in DT Andrew Billings, QB Jake Luton, WR Kirk Merritt and C Cameron Tom.

Billings, the former Cincinnati Bengals defensive handler, has been protected for four weeks since joining the coaching staff, but has yet to get up for a game.

In another coaching staff note, wide receiver Travis Fulgham signed with the Denver Broncos coaching staff, two days after the Dolphins released him (also from the coaching staff).

KEEPING CARTER REQUIREMENTS

It looks like the Dolphins will have to face the return of Michael Carter on Sunday.

Coach Robert Saleh has said he expects Carter to recover after losing three games due to an ankle injury he suffered in the first Dolphins-Jets game.

Before he got injured, Carter made a 39-yard run that created the Jets’ first shot.