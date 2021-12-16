SANDALS RESORTS INTERNATIONAL WINNING AT THE 28TH ANNIVERSARY WORLD TRAVEL AWARDS





The four awards won under the portfolio of Sandals Resorts International are:

Comprehensive Leading Company in the World 2021 : Sandals Resorts International

: The leading all-inclusive resort in the world 2021 : Sandals Grenada

: The leading brand of the all-inclusive family resort in the world 2021 : Beach resorts

: The leading caribbean towing company in the world 2021: Island Roads Caribbean Adventures “It is our great honor today that Sandals Resorts International is recognized as the recipient of the World Leading Company All-Inclusive for 26th vit radhazi ”, tha Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of SRI. “We have had an amazing 40-year history of innovation and love that all stems from a simple mantra of exceeding expectations. We will continue to offer hospitality excellence throughout the region and promise that we will never rest in our laurels, “Stewart continued. Located in the heart of of Grenada Pink Gin Beach, Sandals Grenada was named as of this yearThe leading all-inclusive resort in the world from the World Travel Awards. Opposing the conventions of tradition and pushing the boundaries of innovation, this 257-room resort boasts pools in the sky, waterfalls in the cascade and living rooms in the pools. With suites by the edge of private river pools and ten Global Gourmeting dining options, Grenada Sandals creates the stage for modern relaxation and seclusion. BeachesResorts, the family brand of Luxury Includedresort, was also recognized by the World Travel Awards, winning the award The leading brand of the all-inclusive family resort in the world 2021for the 24th time. With resorts located in Jamaica and Turks and Caicos, Beaches Resorts offers something for everyone in the family – including endless terrestrial and water sports activities, such as kayaking and aqua trikes that everyone can enjoy. Resorts boast day and night entertainment, XBOX Play Lounges, Pirates Island Parks Waterparks and up to 21 dining options, creating the ultimate family vacation experience. Beaches Resorts also gives parents a chance to enjoy quality time along with its certified kids camps and nannies, giving them time to unwind at Red LaneSpa or enjoy a refreshing drink at one of the bars of the resort pools, while the children enjoy tailoring- did activities in paradise. Sandals Resorts International sister company Island roads was also honored at the World Travel Awards 2021 and is named as The leading Caribbean towing company in the world: for the 11th year. Island Routes takes guests beyond the resort walls and into the heart of the most secluded natural wonders, hidden in Caribbean. “We are very grateful that we once again appreciate the tireless work and perseverance of our team in displaying the beauty of our islands with the rest of the world. This honor serves as the right motivation to continue to innovate and provide more experiences. good. Caribbean should provide, while maintaining the standard now expected, service and originality, “said Ryan Terrier, Vice President of Operations, Island Routes. The World Travel Awards were established in 1993 with the aim of recognizing and celebrating the achievements of all areas of the world travel and tourism industry. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is internationally recognized as the standard of quality, with winners setting the standards for which an industry aspires. Prestigious awards honor individual and collective success in tourism and hospitality across the globe. For more information about these valued resorts, please visit www.sandals.com AND www.beaches.com .For more information on the World Travel Awards, please visit https://www.worldtravelawards.com/ . Contact for media: Decker / Royal Agency, [email protected] SOURCE Sandals Resorts International

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandals-resorts-international-wins-big-at-the-28th-annual-world-travel-awards-301446812.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos