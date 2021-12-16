‘I can not escape’: New suspected abuses in Tigray, Ethiopia

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) New eyewitness accounts claim that thousands of ethnic Tigers have been deported, detained or forcibly killed in one of Ethiopia’s most inaccessible areas of the year-long war in the latest wave of stabbing, gun and knife abuse. .

Following a report by the Associated Press earlier last month citing people fleeing, Thursday’s joint statement by Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International is based on interviews with more than 30 witnesses and relatives. She comes before a UN Human Rights Council session on Friday in Ethiopia, whose government opposes what it calls Western intervention in the war that has killed tens of thousands of people.

They said they would not be responsible for any beatings and killings that would happen to us if we failed to go, a witness told the AP late last month, saying that people who are part of Tigrayan like him are also targeted. . Like others, he spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.

I can not get anywhere, he said, noting the numerous checkpoints surrounding the western Tigray region. There is no way out of this trap.

Ethnic Tigraeans have been targeted throughout the conflict as Ethiopian and allied forces fight Tigray fighters, who have long dominated national government before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office three years ago. Some of the worst abuses have been reported in the western Tigray region, which has been invaded by authorities and fighters from the neighboring Amhara region and soldiers from neighboring Eritrea.

The latest alleged abuses appear to be related to the last moment of the Tigray forces, which the Ethiopian government claims to have softened after the prime minister, a Nobel Peace Prize winner and former soldier, went to the battlefield himself. Witnesses told the AP that authorities in western Tigray warned in public meetings against supporting Tigray fighters, who themselves have been accused of a growing number of abuses in the war.

The new joint statement by Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International says Amhara security forces are responsible for the latest wave of deportations, detentions and killings, and warns that Tigrayians in detention are in grave danger. He says security forces systematically rounded up Tigers in the Humera, Adebay and Rawyan communities, splitting families and expelling women and children.

They separated the old from the young, took the money and other property. . The elderly, the parents were loaded into large trucks (going) east. They let them go with nothing while the youths were left behind, a witness in Rawyan told human rights groups. In Humera, witnesses describe seeing up to 20 trucks transporting people. It is often not clear where they are taken.

They said they would first send pure Tigers and then send they are half Tigray, a western Tigray resident told the AP.

Tigers are disappearing all the time these days, a Humera resident told the AP. There is no way to find out who got them, where they are being kept or whether they are alive or not. He claimed that various detention centers are run by Ethiopian, Eritrean and Amharic forces.

A spokesman for the Amhara region, Gizachew Muluneh, in a statement dismissed the allegations as completely baseless and unjustifiable. First of all, there is no place called Western Tigray in the Amhara region that underscores the claim that the Amhara authorities are simply reclaiming the land they see as their own. He also urged the international community to investigate alleged abuses spread by Tigray forces against civilians in the Amhara region.

The United Nations has estimated that 20,000 people were recently deported from western Tigray, most of them women, children and the elderly. The UN has said more than 1 million have been displaced since the start of the war in November 2020.

But not everyone can leave. Witnesses have claimed that hundreds, if not thousands, of tigers are being held in makeshift and overcrowded detention centers in western Tigray, part of thousands held elsewhere across Ethiopia amid suspected hate speech by some senior government officials. The government has said it is only targeting Tigray forces.

An inmate in Humera told human rights groups that he escaped last month while loading the bodies of other inmates on a tractor and claimed he knew at least 30 people who died in custody.

They could not stand the torture, so they were dying, he said. Witnesses describe beatings with rifle butts and electric wires along with denial of food and medicine.

Witnesses told the AP and human rights groups that some people trying to flee the rallies in Adebay were attacked and killed, with several Amhara fighters checking house to house with axes. The whole town smelled of dead bodies, one man said.

Human rights groups are urging Ethiopian authorities to end attacks on civilians and immediately grant access to Western Tigray for aid groups. They also call on the UN Human Rights Council to establish an independent mechanism to investigate abuses of war, including by the Tigray forces, and urge the UN Security Council to put Ethiopia on the agenda. his official.

Global paralysis in Ethiopia’s armed conflict has encouraged human rights abusers to act with impunity and left endangered communities feeling abandoned, Human Rights Watch said Laetitia Bader.

The Ethiopian government has sought to curtail reporting on the war by arresting several journalists, including an AP-accredited independent video, Amir Aman Kiyaro, and barring others from entering the country.

___

Follow AP stories about the Ethiopian war at https://apnews.com/hub/Ethiopia