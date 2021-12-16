Ukrainian Foreign Minister: Russia can invade Ukraine in the blink of an eye

If Russia decides to invade Ukraine, as feared by Western officials and experts, it could happen very soon, according to Ukraine’s foreign minister. “Putin has not yet decided whether to carry out a military operation,” Dmytro Kuleba told CNBC on Thursday. “But if he decides to do it, things will happen in the blink of an eye.” Concerns have grown over the past two months that Russia is planning to launch some form of military action against Ukraine. He follows the movements of Russian military troops on the border and the increasingly aggressive rhetoric towards Kiev from Moscow. Putin, however, pointed the other hand, saying in late November that Russia was concerned about military exercises in Ukraine being conducted near the border, saying these posed a threat to Moscow. He has insisted that Russia is free to move troops through its territory and has denied claims that the country could prepare to invade Ukraine, calling such notions “alarming”. Ukraine and its allies in the US and Europe, as well as the NATO military alliance, seek change. Everyone has warned Russia against any aggressive action against Ukraine, but there have been few signs of easing tensions. “No. [still] we have Russian troops along our border. We have them in our occupied territories in Crimea and Donbas, and according to our estimates and the assessments of our partners, and they agree, Russia already has the capacity to conduct offensive operations in the region … and we see that they continue to build growth their forces, “Kuleba told CNBC’s Hadley Gamble.

Ukrainian soldiers attend a rehearsal for an official ceremony to hand over tanks, armored personnel carriers and military vehicles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces as the country celebrates Army Day in Kiev, Ukraine, December 6, 2021. Gleb Garanich | Reuters

He added that Ukraine had been “attacked by Russia in 2014 at the lowest point of our force”, referring to Russia’s annexation of Crimea by Ukraine, a move that provoked international condemnation and extensive sanctions against the Russian economy and state officials. Russia has also been accused of supporting pro-Russian uprisings in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine. However, she denies having a role there. Last week, US President Joe Biden spoke with his counterpart Vladimir Putin, issuing a warning to the Russian leader against the attack on Ukraine. Experts have said that time is running out for the US to prevent further hostilities between neighboring countries, but how far the West will go to defend Ukraine is uncertain: Ukraine is not a member of NATO and is not a member of the EU. , though he aspires. to join both. Russia, meanwhile, strongly opposes any possible future Ukrainian membership in NATO, seeing it as an extension of the military alliance to its doorstep. Going to his meeting with Biden, Putin was expected to seek reassurance from the US president that NATO, which has expanded greatly in the last 25 years to include many countries in Europe, including the former Soviet states in the Baltic, would not never expanded to include Ukraine. No such guarantee was given. Kuleba said that if Ukraine had been a member of NATO in 2014, then “Putin would have taken care of his business” and there would have been “no war, no destruction” in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine and thousands people who died in the conflict could have been spared.

Asked if Ukraine’s allies were doing enough to help, Kuleba said “as long as Russian troops remain in Crimea and Donbas, none of us is really doing enough. We can only judge by the end result. And “The end result should be Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine. However, things would be much worse if we did not have these relations with our partners and if our partners did not develop their attitude towards Russia,” he said. However, he warned that “if the Europeans and the Americans allow Russia to turn Ukraine into a mess, the strategic consequences of this will be felt beyond Ukraine, they will be felt in EU countries, including Germany, and they will be felt in Far Asia. Eastern “. “, He said. “Those who tell us we have to do a smart policy towards Russia. We agree in fact, you have to be smart. But you have to be strong. If you choose the path to appease Russia, to make concessions to Russia. “And this madness, the crazy logic of some partners that whatever Russia does, Ukraine has to take another step towards Russia to show its constructiveness. The question is how many steps do we have to take? How many concessions do we have to make?” The EU is also concerned about what it sees as Russia’s “aggressive” stance on Ukraine and has warned Moscow it will pay a “high price” if it invades.