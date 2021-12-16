Manitoba reports 218 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths – Winnipeg





Manitoba is reporting its highest increase in new daily COVID-19 cases since mid-June, as the provincial test positivity rate continues to rise. Officials announced 218 new cases Thursday and say the five-day provincial test positivity rate is now 6.6, nearly a full percentage point higher than was reported Monday. Read more: Canada reaches 30,000 deaths from COVID as the country prepares for Omicron impact Health records posted onProvinces website for COVID-19 shows that 1,359 Manitobans with COVID-19 have died now, an increase of two deaths in the last 24 hours. Details of the latest cases and deaths will come in the next COVID-19 province update on Friday.















Officials urge Manitobans to get COVID-19 booster soon as data show Omicron exponential growth





Nearly half of Manitoba’s recent cases, 108 infections were found in Winnipeg Health Region. The story goes down the ad Another 36 cases were reported inSouthern Health Region, 23 were found in Prairie Mountain Health Region, 34 are reported in Northern Health Region and 17 were found in Interlake-Eastern Health Region. Health data show that 80 of Manitoba’s recent infections are among people who had not yet been vaccinated, while 17 were partially vaccinated and 121 were fully vaccinated. Trends Canadians have been told not to travel amid the spread of Omicron COVID-19. But will the plans be canceled?

Omicron and social gatherings. Here are 4 questions you need to ask before you go Read more: Officials urge Manitobans to get COVID-19 booster soon as data show Omicron exponential growth As of Thursday morning, health officials said 139 Manitobans have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 33 patients are in the ICU as a result of the virus. Of the hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 61 per cent are unvaccinated, while those 91 per cent of those in the ICU are not inoculated, the province said. Despite making up a much smaller portion of Manitoba’s population, health officials say unvaccinated citizens make up 43 percent of COVID-19 province’s 1,753 active cases.















COVID-19: Cases of the Omicron variant are expected to increase in Manitoba, says Dr. Roussin





According to aProvincial site tracking vaccinations, 84.1 per cent of qualified Manitobans aged five and over have received one dose of vaccine and 78.1 per cent have received two injections. Of those who qualify for a third dose, 11.3 percent have taken the booster. The story goes down the ad The province says 3,427 laboratory tests for COVID-19 were completed in Manitoba on Wednesday. Read more: Manitoba reports 2 deaths from COVID-19, 206 new cases As of March 2020, Manitoba has now reported 70,551 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 67,439 have since recovered, according to health records. Manitoba reported 206 new cases and two additional deaths Wednesday. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

