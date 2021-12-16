The University of Waterloo is delaying personal tutoring classes next year – Kitchener





The University of Waterloo says classes that were scheduled to have personal tutoring next year will now be postponed at least until Jan. 24 due to the rapid growth of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. Senior school officials sent a letter to students Thursday morning stating that the fall exams would continue as previously planned. Read more: Ontario reports 2,421 new cases of COVID, nearly double the number from a week ago We worked to make sure you could complete your courses for the current term, read the letter signed by President Vivek Goel and Vice President James Rush. The final exams are personally scheduled for Friday, December 17th, while the remaining scheduled exams will take place online next week. The paper goes on to point out that the Omicron variant is spreading faster than other versions of COVID-19. The story goes down the ad WINTER TIME UPDATE:

The fall exams will continue as planned

Classes will begin Jan. 5, but scheduled delivery hours will begin online

We will return personal delivery on January 24th or as permitted by public health conditions More: https://t.co/3tZnR9wg2b pic.twitter.com/pDQttIrOUk – University of Waterloo (@UWaterloo) December 16, 2021 We all need to do our part to reduce contact levels in the community to flatten the curve and buy time for people to get third doses of a vaccine, the letter said. Trends Omicron and social gatherings. Here are 4 questions you need to ask before you go

Mom hires Grinch to bring festive fun instead of him destroying her house This means that we need to make some short-term changes to our plans based on the instructions we have received from public health officials. The school says several hands-on learning sessions will take place, such as labs and clinic-based programs, with staff expected to contact students to notify them of the case. Read more: Vaccines are not enough to curb Omicron spread, stronger public measures needed, says Ontario modeling The story goes down the ad Residences will also remain open while athletic facilities and food services will follow provincial guidelines. On Thursday, Wilfrid Laurier University said it would provide an update of its plans before the winter break begins. Regions, the other major post-secondary institution, Conestoga College, said Thursday that plans are still in place to return to lessons and more personal work on Conestoga campuses in January 2022. However, he noted that the situation is evolving rapidly and that plans may change. View link » <br />

