6 cases of omicron were discovered in southeastern Nebraska

Six cases of the omicron variant have been discovered in Southeast Nebraska. Six cases were discovered in the Public Health Solutions District covering Gage, Fillmore, Jefferson, Saline and Thayer counties. Health officials said the first case was likely to have been exposed during the international trip to Nigeria. That person returned on November 23 and became symptomatic the next day. The other five cases are likely to be exposed through “close family contact” with that person, according to health director Kim Showalter. She also said the first patient did the right thing by immediately reporting their international trip. “I would like to thank the occasional individual who reported us this international trip,” Showalter said. “Calling us allowed us to jump into action very quickly and test everyone.” Only one of the cases was a vaccinated person. The other five were not vaccinated including the person who traveled to Nigeria. The person who was vaccinated and got the virus did not yet have his booster, Showalter said. She said none of the cases require hospitalization. “I would consider the cases as mild to moderate. Most of them are at the end of the recovery and will be back and functioning soon,” she said. The patient explained his travel history, was tested, and warned of Public Health Solutions. The Nebraska Public Health Lab performed the genome sequence on that sample and discovered the variant. The identification of omicron reinforces the urgency for Nebrascans to be vaccinated. “The more Nebrascans are vaccinated, the less likely they are that new variants of SARS-CoV-2 will have a place in the state,” said DHHS State Duty Epidemiologist Dr. Matthew Donahue. Showalter does not expect to have a major exposure to the six cases.

