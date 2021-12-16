Ottawa Chief Physician calls for more restrictions to stop Omicron spreading

The Ottawa Chief Medical Officer says more restrictions will be needed to stop the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the capital.

Vaccination is not enough to help improve the situation and overcome this increase, health doctor Dr. told reporters on Thursday. Vera Etches. We need to reduce capacity.

I am absolutely prepared to write a guidance letter under the Ontario Reopening Act to see how we can protect each other with capacity limits.

Putting a public health order with new restrictions requires a discussion with the Ontario chief medical office, she said.

There are still provincial discussions about what can be done this week and we are also talking about what can be done locally.

Prime Minister Doug Ford announced Wednesday that capacity for indoor facilities that can hold more than 1,000 people will be limited to 50 percent starting Saturday.

Shutting down from this is not the solution, Ford said Wednesday.

But public health officials across the province have said that is not enough.

Etches said new measures to limit close contacts across capacity limits will be needed as soon as possible. But businesses will also need some time to prepare.

We know businesses need a notice to be able to implement the measures, so we want to notify them at least a few days before things can be decided, she said.

This is really, very difficult. This is not what we wanted for businesses at this time of year.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is the highest per month. Although hospitalizations remain low, experts warn that the rapidly spreading variant could quickly lead to an increase in serious cases and put new pressure on the healthcare system.

We know it will put a significant strain on our healthcare system, Etches said.

The city increases vaccines

Etches said the city is working to rapidly increase vaccination capacity, with all adults eligible to receive a booster vaccine for COVID-19 starting Monday.

In Ottawa representing about 750,000 people, three quarters of the population.

This is a massive undertaking, but we have done it before and will do it again, Etches said.

The health unit has opened a new mass vaccination clinic at the EY Center to accommodate another 2,700 people a day.

On Thursday afternoon, the health unit released another 10,600 appointments at the EY Center and Nepean Sportsplex rink, starting Saturday.

Staff in the health unit are being redirected from other programs, such as mental health and home visits for new parents, to help with vaccinations.

It’s not ideal, but it’s so critical.

Etches said OPH is continuing to explore options to open more meetings and expand capacity.

The emergency operations center was activated, the contact trackers overloaded

On Monday, the city’s emergency operations center switched from upgraded operations to activated ones.

We were working side by side all the time to increase capacity at vaccination centers, said Mayor Jim Watson. I ask for your patience an understanding over the coming days as we increase our capacity.

And Ottawa Public Health has asked people to report their close contacts if they test positive for COVID-19.

Subsequently, high-risk contacts are required to go for testing for COVID-19, regardless of their vaccination status, the new guideline due to the Omicron variant.