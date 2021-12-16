International
Swedish commander: US should add troops to Europe if Russia-Ukraine crisis deepens
The United States and its European allies have warned Putin that Russia will face severe sanctions and other sanctions if he tries another incursion and that they will not waver in their military support for Ukraine.
President Joe Biden has indicated, however, that he will not send American troops to fight directly in that ongoing war.
Bydén, whose country is not part of NATO but works closely with the military alliance, said the United States should send military reinforcements to Europe if the Russia-Ukraine crisis takes a turn for the worse.
He did not specify what he meant by that, but responded positively when asked if he would like to see more American troops in his neighborhood if Russia would take the step to invade Ukraine again.
“If the situation is not to say it requires because it is the wrong word, but if the situation were to get worse, I believe it would be good to have a bigger clue,” Bydén said.
Asked where the troops should go, the Swede said, maybe where they are today. Because you have bases in Europe. It’s not like you’re not there. It’s more like reinforcing what you have More people, more skills.
Sweden does not expect any US military bases.
Poland has long been eager to add more US troops to the 5,500 it already expects under an agreement reached during the Trump administration. Latvia has also appealed for a larger US presence, whether rotating or permanent, and has suggested it would pay some of the costs to place them there.
Bydén declined to say how many more troops the United States should send. He also declined to give details about his meetings with US officials and what each side promised the other.
Asked for comment, a Pentagon spokesman said: “The Department of Defense and the Swedish Ministry of Defense enjoy long-term cooperation, as outlined in the 2016 Bilateral Statement of Goals. We also enjoy strong tripartite cooperation with Sweden and Finland, which both are Nordic partners of NATO’s enhanced capabilities.
The Swedish leader stressed that European countries should increase their coordination and actions in case of a Russian move against Ukraine. But when asked if Sweden would join NATO, he noted that it was not in the plans of his country’s current government.
If we show that we are able to take care of what we need to do, the chance to get support [the] US to a greater extent, more, a larger footprint in Europe, I think the chance would be much better.
I do not take it for granted, he added. But, the support from your country, the relationship is one of the most important parts for European security as well.
Bydén expressed confidence in the continued sharing of intelligence between the United States and his country. He also said he believes the United States is capable of maintaining strong ties with Europe, even though it injects more resources to deal with an increasingly secure China.
It’s not even for us, he said. And I would not expect the US to withdraw just from Europe because of China, but it is clear that you also need to make more efforts in that part of the world. I think you can do both.
He also noted that China and Russia seem to be deepening their military relations. We see more than before, and it is a very good question how far they have come, he said.
Paul McLeary contributed to this report.
