International
The Universities of Waterloo, Laurier delay the return to personal tuition classes for the winter semester
Local universities say students and staff will not return to tutoring immediately in January, in response to the rapidly growing cases of COVID-19 and the spread of the Omicron variant.
Students and staff at the University of Waterloo were scheduled to return on January 5, 2022, but now those on-campus classes will be relocated online. The university said personal tutoring classes will not resume until at least January 24th.
Some final exams there will also be held virtually, according to the university. The final exams are personally scheduled for December 17th.
“We need to stay vigilant and continue to do the things we know that limit the spread of COVID,” the university said. “While much remains to be learned about this new variant, it is spreading at a much faster pace than previous variants.”
Some courses, including clinical classes and some lab-based programs, will continue in person.
“Students in these courses can expect to hear about academic plans from their program or faculty,” the website said.
The residences will remain open to students living there and students can expect to hear more from campus flats in the coming days.
Wilfrid Laurier University
The winter semester at Wilfrid Laurier University is scheduled to begin practically on January 4, 2022. Return to private classes has now been postponed to January 31, according to the university website.
“These modifications, backed by health medical officers in the Waterloo and Brant County Region, will allow us to keep the health and safety of the Laurier community as our top priority and allow us to continue with plans to deliver the rest of the season. winter in the person as permitted by the management of public health ”.
Students will still be able to live in the residence at the beginning of the winter season, according to Wilfrid Laurier University.
Any personally scheduled exams on the Waterloo and Brantford campuses will proceed as planned.
