Ontario names locations to receive free rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 in Toronto area





The Ontario government has released a list of high-traffic areas in the Greater Toronto Area where people can get free COVID-19 fast antigen tests in the middle of the holiday season. On Wednesday, the province announced it would distribute two million quick tests free of charge through sites such as shopping malls, retail outlets, holiday markets, public libraries and transit centers. These pop-up teams will be deployed to 50 locations across the province, and most sites will distribute a complete set of free quick-take home testing (subject to supply) in addition to a few that will offer on-site testing, the government said. Free quick tests will also be available at select LCBO stores in the coming days, starting with the busiest locations, officials said. Read more: COVID-19: Ontario Government to Deploy Rapid Antigen Tests in 4 Peterborough Countries The story goes down the ad Locations in Toronto that will have free quick tests for taking on Thursday, December 16th include: Yorkdale Mall 3401 Dufferin St., Toronto Mall Schedule

Square One 100 City Center Dr., Mississauga Mall Schedule

Scarborough City Center 300 Borough Dr., Scarborough Mall Schedule

Sheshi Canada 2190/2200 Yonge St., Toronto 08: 00-18: 00

Innovation Center 325 Front St., Toronto 08: 00-18: 00

Richmond-Adelaide Center 120 Adelaide St. W., Toronto 08: 00-18: 00

Water Park Location 10/20 Bay St., Toronto 10/20 Bay St., Toronto

GO-VAXX – Mississauga Plaza – RIOCAN 3100 Dixie Road, Mississauga However, around 12pm, all the fast tests at Yorkdale Mall were delivered. Those who gave said they would be back on Friday at 10 p.m. Long queues have also been reported in several other pop-up locations across the city since morning. Later Thursday, the LCBO released its list of locations where tests are available. Brampton

Airport and Bovaird

Mavis & Steeles

Sandalwood & Kennedy (Heart Lake)

Steeles & Highway 410 (Orion Gate)

Worthington & Bovaird

Bramalea Dixie & Highway 7 (Bramalea City Center) Mississauga

Derry Road and Goreway Drive

Dixie & Dundas St East

Dundas & Mavis

Erin Mills & Eglinton

Highway 10 & Eglinton

Mavis & Britannia (Heartland Town Ctr)

Southdown & Royal Windsor (Clarkson)

Winston Churchill & Aquitaine / Battleford Oshawa

Gibb & Stevenson (Oshawa Center)

Harmony & Taunton (Harmony Shopping Center) Pickering

Brock & Kingston (Highway 2) Trends Canadians have been told not to travel amid the spread of Omicron COVID-19. But will the plans be canceled?

Ontario reports 2,421 new cases of COVID, nearly double the number from a week ago Central Toronto

Danforth & Broadview

Eglinton & Laird

Queen & Lansdowne

Queens Quay & Yonge

St. Clair & Keele (The Stockyards)

Yonge & Summerhill Toronto Etobicoke

Albion & Kipling (Albion Mall)

Bloor & Royal York (Kingsway)

Burnhamthorpe & Highway 427 Toronto North York

Bayview & Sheppard (Bayview Village)

Highway 401 and Weston (Crossroads)

Keele & Lawrence (North Park Plaza)

Wilson & Dufferin Toronto Scarborough

Brimley & Eglinton

Danforth Park & ​​Victoria

Eglinton & Warden (Smart Center)

Ellesmere & Victoria Park (Parkway Mall)

Kingston & Morningside

Markham & Lawrence (Cedarbrae Mall)

Morningside & 401

Steeles & Markham Uitby

Taunton & Brock

Thickson & Dundas UPDATE: all tests have now been delivered to Yorkdale Mall, but they will be back again at 10am. To see all pop-up locations Visit: https://t.co/3i2LGSoOQ1 – Marianne Dimain (@MDimainGlobal) December 16, 2021 The story goes down the ad Free quick tests are being distributed at Yorkdale Mall along with dozens of other pop-ups in the province as part of a quick test.

Locations in: https://t.co/8bw7sWKfsH pic.twitter.com/UEsa0d5n1A – Marianne Dimain (@MDimainGlobal) December 16, 2021 Here are some locations in Toronto that will have free quick tests for taking on Friday, December 17th: Yorkdale Mall 3401 Dufferin St., Toronto Mall Schedule

Square One 100 City Center Dr., Mississauga Mall Schedule

Scarborough City Center 300 Borough Dr., Scarborough Mall Schedule

Sheshi Canada 2190/2200 Yonge St., Toronto 08: 00-18: 00

Innovation Square 325 Front St., Toronto 08: 00-18: 00

Richmond-Adeliade Center 120 Adelaide St. W., Toronto 08: 00-18: 00

Water Park Location 10/20 Bay St., Toronto 08: 00-18: 00 A full list of locations to be displayed and opening hours for the next few days can be found at ontario.ca. The story goes down the ad Ontarians can also buy a quick test at select pharmacies, such as Shoppers Drug Mart, however, these come at a price of $ 40 and will be administered by a pharmacist. I was first in line. Arrived at 7:15 for 8 p.m. I got my pack of 5 tests. No ID required. On behalf of the ministry of health here is a package of quick tests, the woman told me. pic.twitter.com/sy3AZnNWyr – Global News (@ConsumerSOS) December 16, 2021 © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8455423/free-covid-rapid-antigen-tests-toronto-ontario/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos